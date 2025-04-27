^

Sports

Bulldogs notch confidence-boosting win over Golden Spikers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 3:47pm
Bulldogs notch confidence-boosting win over Golden Spikers
The NU Bulldogs celebrate a point against the UST Golden Spikers in thir UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball matchup Sunday at the Big Dome.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- National University is heading to the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball Final Four with a huge boost after a four-set victory over the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 12-2 record, winning their last six matches. They will take on UST in the semifinals with a twice-to-beat advantage.

After the game, NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said that they worked hard to grab the win despite it already being a no-bearing game.

“Kahapon, nalaman namin na no bearing na yung game, pero sinabi ko sa mga players ko na kahit anong mangyari ngayon, dapat i-mindset natin na manalo pa rin kasi yung magiging panalo natin, madadala natin sa Final Four,” he told reporters.

“Nag-respond sila, although may mga set play or plays na naiba ngayon, pero at least kami nakaadjust pa rin kami sa ginawa ng UST,” he added.

This is the fourth straight victory of NU over the Golden Spikers.

Jade Disquitado powered the Bulldogs with 23 points while Leo Ordiles had 15. Rwemz Taguibolos chipped in 10 markers for NU, which played without Buds Buddin.

Josh Ybanez carried the load for UST with 20 markers, while JJ Macam and Jay Rack de la Noche had 11 apiece.

The Final Four will kick off next weekend. In the other bracket, the top-seeded Far Eastern University Tamaraws will face the La Salle Green Spikers. 

In the second game, the University of the Philippines came from two sets down and tallied a reverse-sweep victory over Adamson, 21-25, 19-25, 25-11, 25-12, 15-12, to end its UAAP Season 87 Men’s Volleyball Tournament campaign on a strong note.

UP finished the season with a 4-10 slate, while Adamson ended with a 2-12 record.

Olayemi Raheem produced 19 points on 13 attacks, five blocks and a service ace. Tommy Castrodes chipped in 16 points.

Jude Aguilar paced Adamson with 15 markers, while Dan Gutierrez and Marc Paulino had 13 each.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Djokovic crashes to nervous Arnaldi in Madrid opener, Swiatek advances

Djokovic crashes to nervous Arnaldi in Madrid opener, Swiatek advances

8 hours ago
Novak Djokovic admits he may have played his last-ever match at the Madrid Open after he crashed out in his opening round...
Sports
fbtw
Sean to rep Gilas in draw

Sean to rep Gilas in draw

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Gilas assistant coach Sean Chambers will represent the country at the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers draw in Doha on May 13...
Sports
fbtw
Wolves move up 2-1 vs Lakers

Wolves move up 2-1 vs Lakers

17 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves turned it up late to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-104 on Friday, withstanding a vintage performance...
Sports
fbtw
FEU keeps DLSU on hold

FEU keeps DLSU on hold

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Far Eastern U charged into the Final Four with a bang, stunning La Salle with a big 25-20, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23 win...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots sustain hot start

Hotshots sustain hot start

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Pacesetting Magnolia delivered a tour-de-force performance on the road and overpowered Phoenix, 118-99, to stay spotless in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA Playoffs: Thunder sweep past Grizzlies into 2nd round, Cavs on brink

NBA Playoffs: Thunder sweep past Grizzlies into 2nd round, Cavs on brink

8 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder, fueled by 38 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, held off the Memphis Grizzlies 117-115 on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots dominate Fuel Masters to stay unbeaten

Hotshots dominate Fuel Masters to stay unbeaten

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots remained unscathed in the PBA Philippine Cup after blasting the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 118-99, Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Mad dash to the finish

Mad dash to the finish

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
A wide-eyed Ean Cajucom dreamed of becoming an astronaut when he was a kid.
Sports
fbtw
Kazakhs barge into AVC final

Kazakhs barge into AVC final

17 hours ago
Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu VC muscled past Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima in a tight match, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21, yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with