Bulldogs notch confidence-boosting win over Golden Spikers

The NU Bulldogs celebrate a point against the UST Golden Spikers in thir UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball matchup Sunday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University is heading to the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball Final Four with a huge boost after a four-set victory over the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 12-2 record, winning their last six matches. They will take on UST in the semifinals with a twice-to-beat advantage.

After the game, NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said that they worked hard to grab the win despite it already being a no-bearing game.

“Kahapon, nalaman namin na no bearing na yung game, pero sinabi ko sa mga players ko na kahit anong mangyari ngayon, dapat i-mindset natin na manalo pa rin kasi yung magiging panalo natin, madadala natin sa Final Four,” he told reporters.

“Nag-respond sila, although may mga set play or plays na naiba ngayon, pero at least kami nakaadjust pa rin kami sa ginawa ng UST,” he added.

This is the fourth straight victory of NU over the Golden Spikers.

Jade Disquitado powered the Bulldogs with 23 points while Leo Ordiles had 15. Rwemz Taguibolos chipped in 10 markers for NU, which played without Buds Buddin.

Josh Ybanez carried the load for UST with 20 markers, while JJ Macam and Jay Rack de la Noche had 11 apiece.

The Final Four will kick off next weekend. In the other bracket, the top-seeded Far Eastern University Tamaraws will face the La Salle Green Spikers.

In the second game, the University of the Philippines came from two sets down and tallied a reverse-sweep victory over Adamson, 21-25, 19-25, 25-11, 25-12, 15-12, to end its UAAP Season 87 Men’s Volleyball Tournament campaign on a strong note.

UP finished the season with a 4-10 slate, while Adamson ended with a 2-12 record.

Olayemi Raheem produced 19 points on 13 attacks, five blocks and a service ace. Tommy Castrodes chipped in 16 points.

Jude Aguilar paced Adamson with 15 markers, while Dan Gutierrez and Marc Paulino had 13 each.