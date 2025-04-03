Pacquiao bats for sports as â€˜tool for peaceâ€™ before UN General Assembly

^

Sports

Pacquiao bats for sports as ‘tool for peace’ before UN General Assembly

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 2:24pm
Retired multiple world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines speaks during a press conference at a hotel in Tokyo on June 10, 2024.
AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi

MANILA, Philippines — Eight-time world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is pushing for the “permanent” implementation of the Olympic truce, as he urged the United Nations to keep using sports as a tool for peace.

Pacquiao addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday (Manila time), at the opening ceremony of the 2025 UN Games. 

In his speech, the fighting pride of the Philippines underscored the importance of sports in keeping the peace across the world, “even for just a moment”, as it reminds people “that we are stronger when we stand together.” 

“I believe that if more people played sports, there would be fewer wars and less hate in the world. Sports help us see one another not as enemies, but as teammates, challengers, and friends,” he said. 

“I encourage the United Nations to keep using sports as a tool for peace. Let’s use it to build bridges, not walls. I am ready to join you in this mission,” he added.

With this, Pacquiao called for the permanent implementation of the Olympic truce, which was revived in 1992 and was adopted by the UN General Assembly every two years, a year before each edition of the Olympic Games.

“In many places affected by war and conflict, sports can help heal broken communities. When people play together, they learn to trust again. They build new friendships. They start to rebuild what was lost. That is the power of sports,” he said. 

“That’s why I believe the Olympic truce should not just be temporary. Perhaps it’s time to make it permanent. Sports create space for healing, dialogue, and rebuilding trust, especially in post-conflict societies where social bonds are deeply damaged,” he added. 

The Paris 2024 Olympic Truce resolution was co-sponsored by 77 member countries out of the 193 UN member states.

Pacquiao also made himself an example, saying that during the start of his career, he had “no connections, no money and no easy path”, but boxing gave him a chance, as well as “purpose, discipline, and a platform to serve my country and inspire others.”

“Every time I stepped into the ring, I didn’t just fight for a title. I fought for my people. And I witnessed how my fights brought the whole country together. Streets became quiet. No crimes. No violence. Just families, neighbors, and even strangers watching together, united as one,” he said.

“That’s what sports can do. It brings peace, even for just a moment. It reminds us that we are stronger when we stand together.” 

He also cited the South Sudan basketball team, which, despite war and challenges, punched a ticket to the Paris Olympics. 

The Philippines also led the way in declaring World Basketball Day at the UN back in 2023. 

“International games like these are not just about who wins gold. They are about showing the world that peace is possible. That even in our differences, we can still find common ground.

And sports provide not just pathways to greater heights and sporting excellence,” he said. 

“More importantly, they serve as a unifying force where people from different backgrounds can come together, promote cooperation, solidarity, tolerance, and understanding, creating connections and breaking down barriers, and thereby contributing to peace and development,” he added. 

“Let us continue to push for peace through sports. Let us keep inspiring the next generation to dream big, live with purpose, and play with heart.”

MANNY PACQUIAO

OLYMPIC TRUCE

UN
