5 Philippine teams make it to PUBG Mobile regional tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Five Filipino teams — namely 214 Esports, HYVE International, Harame Bro, SIN Esports and PlayBook x MisFit — have qualified to the Grand Finals of the Spring 2025 edition of the PUBG Mobile Challengers League (PMCL)-Southeast Asia.

214 Esports led the Philippine players, finishing third during the league matches with a total of 20 points after two weeks of intense PUBG Mobile maps, securing a handful of Chicken Dinners.

Finishing in the top 10 are three other Filipino teams — HYVE International, SIN Esports and two-time PMCL champion Harame Bro — which represented the Philippines in two international PUBG Mobile tournaments back in 2024. The last Filipino team to advance is PlayBook x MisFit, qualifying after securing 13th place with five points.

Other Filipino teams KHI Esports and Silent GODZ failed to make it to the top 16, with KHI Esports scoring two points and Silent GODZ failing to secure points during both weeks.

The five Filipino teams standing will hope to best six squads from Myanmar, four from Cambodia, and a wildcard bet from Brunei.

The grand finals of the Spring 2025 edition of the PMCL-Southeast Asia will be from March 21-23, with all 16 teams battling out in 18 matches (six maps a day) to determine the overall winner.