Arca recovers, tops U18 blitz, rapid chess in National Age Group tilt

MANILA, Philippines — FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca bounced back strongly and ruled both the blitz and rapid sections of the premier Under-18 open division of the National Age Group Championships at the FPJ Arena in San Jose, Batangas over the weekend.

The 16-year-old Panabo, Davao del Norte phenom swept both categories in seven games each to make up for his failure to top the standard event, where he settled for second place despite being the favorite to win it.

It booked Arca a spot to the Asian Youth Chess Championships slated November 20-30 in Bangkok, Thailand

Ruelle Canino, the lone female participant in the tough boys field, snatched the standard crown and even slew Arca along the way in this event sponsored by CoinEx and backed by host Mayor Ben Patron and Congressman Mark Lester Patron, the Philippine Sports Commission and NCFP.

But on this one, Arca made sure he won’t be denied again as he waylaid all his opponents.

He, however, wasn’t able to face Canino in both events as the latter struggled in faster time control and ended up with only five points in rapid and four in blitz.

In all, it was a strong showing for Arca as he came through with a podium finish in all three of the events he played.

Like Arca, Jersey Marticio reigned supreme in both girls’ U18 rapid and blitz to add to the silver she copped in standard.

Other winners were Khana Kathrine Ventolero (U12 girls rapid and blitz), Sebastian Damonsong (U12 boys rapid) and Roel Pagatpatan (U12 boys blitz).