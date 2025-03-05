Que eyes back-to-back wins in ICTSI Eagle Ridge golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que’s emphatic six-shot victory over rookie Carl Corpus at Pradera Verde reaffirmed that, like fine wine, the veteran only gets better with age. And with his game in top form, the rest of the field — both seasoned pros and rising stars — will have their work cut out in trying to stop the 46-year-old from winning again.

“At my age, I can still win — I proved it at Pradera Verde,” said Que, who delivered a wire-to-wire victory in the challenging four-day, P2.5-million championship that kicked off this year’s Philippine Golf Tour.

The second leg of the 10-stage circuit, the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship, unfolds on Monday, March 10, at the Faldo course in Gen. Trias, Cavite, where Que looms as the heavy favorite. With momentum on his side and confidence at an all-time high, he has set his sights on a second consecutive victory to open the season.

“I believe I can still compete with the young ones,” he said. “I’m strong, I’m healthy, and experience-wise, I have the edge.”

Que pointed to Tony Lascuña, a fellow veteran and five-time PGT Order of Merit winner, as proof that age is just a number in professional golf.

“Tony has shown that experience still counts, and I believe I can do the same,” said Que.

But beyond skill and confidence, Que credits his resurgence to finally settling down on the local circuit.

“I have peace of mind now. My schedule is based at home, I know my family is safe, and I can see my wife and kids anytime,” said Que, who previously spent months abroad competing in the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour and other international events.

While Que and Lascuña continue to defy Father Time, a new wave of young talents, including Corpus, Aidric Chan, Lloyd Go, Sean Ryan Monsalve, and recent PGT Q-School topnotcher Jaehyun Jung, who placed third at Pradera Verde, are eager to challenge the veterans.

The upcoming 72-hole Eagle Ridge Championship is set to be even more competitive than Pradera Verde, with notable names such as Guido van der Valk, Michael Bibat, Keanu Jahns, Reymon Jaraula, Clyde Mondilla, Jhonnel Ababa, Jay Bayron and Zanieboy Gialon in the mix.

Still, all eyes will be on Que, who has committed to playing the first three PGT tournaments while keeping his options open for possible stints on the lucrative Asian Tour and the International Series.

“It depends on the schedule — if the tournaments abroad clash with the PGT, I’ll have to decide. But I’ll definitely be playing in the first three legs,” said Que, who also hopes to compete in the Iloilo leg in November, as it is his wife Tracy’s hometown.

For now, however, Que remains focused on the immediate task: maintaining his dominance and securing another title at Eagle Ridge, where he last finished fourth in 2022 behind champion Bibat, Lascuña and Jaraula.

With his game in peak form and motivation at an all-time high, Que’s next challenge is clear — continuing his winning ways and proving once again that experience still reigns supreme on the fairways.