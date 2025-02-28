^

IRONKIDS back as curtain-raiser for IRONMAN weekend at Puerto Princesa

February 28, 2025 | 1:22pm
IRONKIDS back as curtain-raiser for IRONMAN weekend at Puerto Princesa
Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron (center) flashes a thumbs-up sign alongside (from left) 2GO Forwarding Business Unit head Faye Alonzo, IRONMAN Asia managing director Jeff Edwards, Sunrise Events Inc. general manager Princess Galura, and RLC Residences head of Brand Management and Operations Dan Carlo Torres during Friday’s press launch of the third IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa set to take place on Sunday, March 2, in Palawan.
MANILA, Philippines -- The next generation of Filipino triathletes get to test their potential as the RLC Residences IRONKIDS kicks off Saturday, March 1, at the Ramon Mitra Jr. Sports Complex in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

A vital part of the IRONMAN series, IRONKIDS has long played a key role in expanding the sport and nurturing young talent, serving as a launching pad for aspiring triathletes. This aligns with RLC Residences' commitment to youth development, not only in sports but also in instilling values of discipline, respect and perseverance – essential qualities that extend beyond the race and into life.

In today’s digital age, where screen time often outweighs physical activity, IRONKIDS offers a meaningful alternative, encouraging children to adopt healthier lifestyles while engaging in a supportive and exciting sports community.

This year’s IRONKIDS edition holds special significance as it sets the stage for the highly anticipated third staging of IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa on Sunday, March 2. The event will welcome elite and amateur triathletes from 42 countries, all eager to test their limits in the grueling 1.9km open-water swim, 90km cycling course, and 21km run.

Adding to the excitement, Puerto Princesa will also debut the inaugural Sunrise Sprint (S2), a fast-paced, short-distance triathlon featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike ride, and 5km run, offering a thrilling opportunity for budding triathletes and speed specialists to showcase their skills.

Meanwhile, the IRONKIDS is more than just a competition. It serves as a launchpad for young athletes, inspiring them to embrace the triathlon lifestyle while instilling values of discipline, perseverance and sportsmanship.

Designed for kids aged 6-15, the event features four age-group categories, each testing the young contenders’ endurance, skill and determination in both individual and relay divisions. The 6-8 age bracket will take on a 100m swim followed by a 1km run, while the 13-15 group will battle it out in a 250m swim and a 2km run challenge.

Relay teams will also compete in shorter but equally thrilling races, tailored to each division’s ability.

Beyond the thrill of the race, IRONKIDS plays a pivotal role in developing the country's triathlon pipeline, bridging the gap between grassroots participation and elite competition. Many of today’s top Filipino triathletes first made their mark in IRONKIDS before progressing to IRONMAN events.

Also on the lineup is the Kids Run, featuring a 1km race for the 6-10 category and a 2km challenge for the 11-15 division, further promoting endurance and love for running among young athletes.

The IRONKIDS has proved that the future of Philippine triathlon is bright, fostering a new generation of competitors who will continue the sport’s legacy on the national and international stage.

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc., the aquathlon officially kicks off at 5 a.m., with the transition area opening at the Ramon Mitra Jr. Sports Complex pool. The 2km run for the 11-15 bracket will start at 5:45 a.m. at the track oval, followed by the swim wave for the premier division at 6:15 a.m.

The 11-12 category and 11-15 relay teams will start at 6:40 a.m. to be followed by the 9-10 age group at 7:05 a.m. The youngest category (6-8) will wrap up the day with a 7:30 a.m. start.

For more details, visit ironkidsphil.com.

