Young triathletes test mettle in IRONKIDS Puerto Princesa race

Kids eagerly await the start of the swim leg of the IRONKIDS Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The future stars of Philippine triathlon are set to shine as the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Puerto Princesa returns with a thrilling showcase of young talent at the Ramon Mitra Jr. Sports Complex on Saturday, March 1.

Designed to nurture budding athletes and introduce children aged 6-15 years to the world of multisport, the event promises a fun, competitive and inspiring experience.

Staged as an aquathlon race (swim and run), the IRONKIDS serves as the perfect appetizer to the highly anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa on Sunday, March 2. Organized by Sunrise Events Inc., the race features four individual age-group categories, a relay division and a kids run, ensuring every child gets a chance to participate and compete in a supportive environment.

The 6-8 years old bracket will be held over the 100m swim and 1km run distance, the 9-10 category will be staged over 150m swim and 1.5km run, while the 11-12 class features the 200m swim and 1.5km run.

The premier 13-15 division, on the other hand, will be held over 250m swim and 2km.

In relay, the 6-10 field will tackle the 100m swim and 1km run, while those in the 11-15 group gear up for the 200m swim and 1.5km run distance.

The kids run, on the other hand, features a 1km distance for the 6-10 category and 2km for the 11-15 division.

With close to 200 young participants, the event is more than just a competition, it's a platform for children to develop discipline, sportsmanship and a love for an active lifestyle. The IRONKIDS continues to play a vital role in the growth of the sport while helping children stay engaged in physical activities and away from excessive screen time.

For more details, visit ironkidsphil.com.

The IRONKIDS event, backed by event partners RLC Residences, City of Puerto Princesa, Amlan, LGR, Santé, Catalinas, Krispy Kreme, Milo, ONE Sports, Cignal, Sunrise Events, Inc., Manila Bulletin, Tempo, kicks off an action-packed weekend leading up to the third edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa, where over 400 athletes from 42 countries will compete on a newly enhanced race course.

Meanwhile, the Princesa Run, a women-focused fitness event, takes place on Friday, February 28, and the Sunrise Sprint, a short-distance triathlon for beginners and experienced racers alike, will also be held on Sunday.