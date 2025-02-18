^

Sports

PGT Qualifying School golf: Monsalve charges back, trails Korean by 1

Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 6:31pm
PGT Qualifying School golf: Monsalve charges back, trails Korean by 1

LAUREL, Batangas – South Korea’s Ji Sung Cheon delivered a strong opening round in the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School, carding a 69 to seize the lead despite a late stumble at the challenging Splendido Taal Golf Club here on Tuesday.

Ivan Monsalve rebounded from a shaky front-nine 38 with a brilliant five-birdie surge starting from the 10th hole, finishing with a 70 to trail Cheon by just one stroke.

Meanwhile, Carl Corpus overcame a late-round struggle to salvage a 71, joining Jaehyun Jung and Atsushi Ueda in a tie for third in the early stages of the 72-hole eliminations organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Cheon, 19, capitalized on an early tee time to navigate the course before the afternoon heat and wind intensified, allowing him to outperform a slew of rivals in the 112-player field vying for coveted spots in this year’s ICTSI-sponsored premier circuit, slated to kick off next week at Pradera Verde in Pampanga.

Making his debut in the local tour qualifier, Cheon showcased impressive consistency and ball-striking ability. He dominated the challenging up-and-down layout with birdies on holes 1, 6, 7, 12 and 13.

However, his momentum was disrupted by firm greens, leading to three-putt miscues on Nos. 14 and 15. Cheon recovered with pars to close out a 33-36 round, securing a one-stroke lead over the late charging Monsalve.

“My score is a bit lower than I expected,” said Cheon. “I hit all the greens on the front nine, so I just kept a patient mindset. If I had a chance for birdie, I’d go for it, but otherwise, I played safe with two-putts from long range. That’s the key to my game.”

Despite a strong start, Cheon rued his missed par opportunities on the back nine. “I hit both 14 and 15 in regulation but made three-putt mistakes,” he said.

Jung, meanwhile, turned a one-over score into a 71 after back-to-back birdies on Nos. 14 and 15, moving into provisional solo second place, with another Korean, Chon Koo Kang, matching par 72.

Facing a challenging afternoon of hot, windy conditions, Monsalve rebounded from a two-birdie, three-bogey card after nine holes as he found his rhythm with a strong string of birdies from No. 10. He closed out his round with two bogeys and a birdie, finishing with a 70 to put himself in early contention for low medal honors.

"It just clicked for me and my caddie on the greens," said Monsalve, crediting his caddie for the crucial reads that fueled his strong back-nine performance.

"Hitting the fairways in those five key holes was essential. My caddie and I communicated well on putt readings, which made a big difference," he added.

Looking ahead, Monsalve emphasized the importance of consistency in his driving, stating, "I need to hit more fairways, and I want my short game to be a little more solid."

Corpus appeared headed to take control of the opening round with four birdies in his first 10 holes. However, a double bogey on the par-5 11th, followed by a dropped shot on the next hole, set him back, leading to a final score of 33-38.

Korean Taewon Ha also looked poised to overtake Cheon, firing four birdies in a seven-hole stretch starting on No. 6. However, he faltered on the difficult finishing stretch, carding four consecutive bogeys from No. 13. He wound up with a 74 and fell to joint 11th place.

Three local players positioned themselves in contention with rounds of 73, including Belem Alarcon, returning veteran Rey Pagunsan and amateur Jhondie Quibol. Alarcon blew a one-under par card with bogeys in the last two holes, while Pagunsan’s roller-coaster round featured four birdies against five bogeys for a share of seventh with Brunei’s Qawim Asumon.

Quibol blew a one-under card with a double bogey on No. 13 but remained in contention just the same with his 37-36 card.

Meanwhile, Walter Sangalang, GJ Katigbak and Pepito Rico both shot 74s to join Ha, Kota Fukuyama, Kento Watanabe and Yuto Hayaski of Japan at 11th, while Johnny Alarcon, Jonas Magcalayo, Anthony Fernando, Tom Marcelo, Josh Jorge, Sean Harley, Aly Sinfuego and Dan Cruz all posted 75s.

Former leg winner Rufino Bayron struggled to a 76, sharing 26th place with Carlos Packing, Erol Cabauatan, Paul Echavez, Gab Manotoc and Rolando Marabe, Jr. and Japan’s Mima Kotaro and Junichi Katayama.

With 54 holes remaining, the race for the top 60 spots — and a place on the Philippine Golf Tour — remains wide open.

The 10-leg circuit, supported by Kampfortis Golf as the official apparel, kicks off on Monday, February 24. The event will be preceded by the traditional pro-am tournament on Sunday, February 23, featuring a select group of pros, amateur players and guests from the sponsoring ICTSI.

GOLF

IVAN MONSALVE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas outgunned by Egypt to end Doha campaign

Gilas outgunned by Egypt to end Doha campaign

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas is exiting the 2nd Doha International Cup with back-to-back losses after absorbing a 31-point beating at the...
Sports
fbtw
Handball winners to grace PSA Forum

Handball winners to grace PSA Forum

1 day ago
The Philippine teams that copped the gold and bronze medals in the recent Southeast Asian Beach Handball Championships serve...
Sports
fbtw
Schumacher family appeals sentence in blackmail case

Schumacher family appeals sentence in blackmail case

7 hours ago
The family of Michael Schumacher on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) launched an appeal against the sentence for one of the...
Sports
fbtw
Red-hot HD Spikers go for No. 3 seeding

Red-hot HD Spikers go for No. 3 seeding

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Cignal hopes to finish third in the preliminaries and gain a much needed morale booster entering the qualifying round as it...
Sports
fbtw
Sultan of slams reigns on: McClung wins dunk contest a third time; Herro is 3-point king

Sultan of slams reigns on: McClung wins dunk contest a third time; Herro is 3-point king

1 day ago
Mac McClung won an unprecedented third consecutive NBA Slam Dunk title with four perfect scores and Miami’s Tyler Herro...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cruz waxes hot from deep as Basilan-Starhorse nips La Salle in Zamboanga tourney

Cruz waxes hot from deep as Basilan-Starhorse nips La Salle in Zamboanga tourney

6 hours ago
Veteran Jervy Cruz buried five triples to help Basilan-Starhorse survive La Salle, 60-57, at the start of the 3rd Gov. Ann...
Sports
fbtw
Ducanes, Banas crowned U15 mixed doubles champ in World Table Tennis youth tilt

Ducanes, Banas crowned U15 mixed doubles champ in World Table Tennis youth tilt

7 hours ago
Olympia Ducanes and Joshua Banas reigned supreme in the U15 mixed doubles of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender...
Sports
fbtw
WMPBL: UST clashes with CEU

WMPBL: UST clashes with CEU

8 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas returns after a three-week break, determined to secure its third consecutive victory in the 2025...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC Philippines sweeps sister team to rule SPS Mobile Challenge Finals

ONIC Philippines sweeps sister team to rule SPS Mobile Challenge Finals

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
Reigning world champion ONIC Philippines continued to dominate Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports as it swept sister organization...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with