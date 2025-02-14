^

Sports

New MPL PH era begins with Season 15

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 14, 2025 | 9:19am
New MPL PH era begins with Season 15
From left: Douglas "ImbaDeejay" Astibe of TNC, Salic "Hadji" Imam of Twisted Minds, Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog of Smart Omega, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano of Team Liquid Philippines and Jonathan James "JamesPangks" Mendoza of AP Bren pose during the MPL PH Season 15 press conference
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- The Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines is set to mark a new era with its 15th season beginning on February 28 at the Green Sun Hotel in Makati City.

The first major change is the departure of former champions Blacklist International and RSG Philippines, with their slots being taken over by Saudi Arabian organizations, Team Falcons and Twisted Minds. 

"This season, we usher in a brand new era for MPL Philippines as we witness major upgrades and changes in the ecosystem. With fresh teams, new rivalries and an electrifying fan experience, MPL PH remains committed to providing our community with the best possible viewing experience. We prepared more activities for the fans to level up their bonding experience in the MPL arena," said Moonton Games Philippines' Head of Operations, Matthew Chan, during the preseason press conference.

Season 15 will also feature a new transfer system that allows mid-season transfer through the MLBB esports ecosystem, enabling teams to acquire talent from overseas. But the talents must go through the development league first before stepping into the professional scene.

Chan also announced a broader local MLBB esports ecosystem with the addition of the women's league -- the Athena League, which will serve as the country's qualifier for the upcoming Mobile Legends Women's Invitational (MWI); while the student league -- MLBB Student Leaders Colleagiate Cup (MCC) -- will see the champion receive a direct invite to the development league next season.

 

Season of change

 

The upcoming season also saw some major roster updates given the addition of two new teams.

Team Falcons acquired the entire M-series champion roster of AP Bren, namely Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel, David "FlapTzy" Canon, Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson, Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo, Marco "Super Marco" Requitiano with sub Vincent "Pandora" Unigo and coach Robert "Trebor" Sanchez; while AP Bren acquired the development champions, Lazy Esports, Landher "Der" San Gabriel, Jerry Ian "chovskrt" Nicol, Jefferdson "kkd0t" Mogol, Jonathan James "JamesPangks." Mendoza, Jan Carl "shizou" Valdez, Aaren Maximos "Sindel" Palomo, and coaches Jeffrey "Jeff" Manforte, Jaime "Pakbet" Abalos, Ronnel Jayson "Cjay" Espinoza and Jerome "Cons" Domingo.

Twisted Minds saw majority of the former Blacklist International squad with former Codebreakers, Salic "Hadji" Imam, Stephen Jasper "Sensui" Castillo, Michael "MP the King" Endino, Jhonville "Outplayed" Villar joined by former TNC member Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos and returning from his stint in Team Liquid ID, James "Jeymz" Gloria. Twisted Minds are under Blacklist International former coaches Kristoffer "Bonchan" Ricaplaza and Mark "Eson" Gerardo.

TNC also had a revamped roster, with only Lance "LanceCy" Cunanan and Salvick "Kouzen" Tolarba from the previous season. Headlining the Phoenix Army is Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, who makes his return to the league after a few seasons in Indonesia with Team Liquid ID. He is joined by Mark "Zaida" Palmam, Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, Kyle "Koyl" Reyes, Jhon "Lord JM" Sebastian, with coaches Douglas "ImbaDeejay" Astibe and Luigi "Xemy" Macabingkel.

The other half of the teams also saw one addition to their roster. Reigning champion ONIC Philippines will enjoy the return of Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales, who last played for the team back in Season 9. 

Aurora, meanwhile, will have former Blacklist International analyst Justin Ray "Calad" Limbo, who will also serve as the team's sub; while Smart Omega will field former Development League players Czedrick “Super Yoshi” Romero and Louis “Louis” Ariola. 

Rounding up the changes is "The Filipino Sniper" Kiel "Oheb" Soriano joining Team Liquid Academy under new head coach Rodel "Arsy" Cruz, who formerly coached Myanmar's Falcon Esports during the M6 World Championship.

Season 15 will open with Twisted Minds going up against Aurora at 5 p.m. on February 28, followed by ONIC Philippines taking on TNC at 7:30 p.m.

ESPORTS

MPL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UN expert hails Trump ban on trans athletes in women's sports

UN expert hails Trump ban on trans athletes in women's sports

1 day ago
The United Nations' special rapporteur on violence against women and girls on Wednesday hailed US President Donald Trump's...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic a winner in Lakers debut

Doncic a winner in Lakers debut

2 days ago
Luka Doncic made a winning start to his Los Angeles Lakers career on Monday, returning from injury with 14 points for his...
Sports
fbtw
Kim grabs lead with 18 holes left

Kim grabs lead with 18 holes left

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
South Korea’s Ahyeon Kim stormed to the top with a flawless, bogey-free 67 entering the final round of the ICTSI Worldwide...
Sports
fbtw

Secret is never retire

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
The man who made “Pinoy Pride” a mantra in Philippine boxing is no longer involved in the sport as he closed down the famed ALA stable in 2020 after a 35-year journey that produced world champions Donnie...
Sports
fbtw
Sweeter the second time for Del Monte seniors

Sweeter the second time for Del Monte seniors

9 hours ago
Yoyong Velez and Raul Miñoza fired on all cylinders to lead Del Monte to a successful title defense in the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Ladies Masters golf: Kim zooms atop leaderboard; Del Rosario falters

Philippine Ladies Masters golf: Kim zooms atop leaderboard; Del Rosario falters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
South Korea’s Ahyeon Kim stormed to the top with a flawless, bogey-free rally as lone Filipino title contender Pauline...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino curlers enter Asian Winter Games semis

Filipino curlers enter Asian Winter Games semis

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippines, with brothers Marc and Enrico Pfister as spearheads, sank powerhouse Japan, 10-4, on Thursday to barge into...
Sports
fbtw
UCAL hoops: Diliman routs WCC-ATC; CEU nails third straight win

UCAL hoops: Diliman routs WCC-ATC; CEU nails third straight win

17 hours ago
Diliman College put the clamps on WCC Aeronautical and Technological College and essayed a masterful 73-52 victory in the...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs tagged heavy favorites in UAAP Season 87 volleyball tourney

Lady Bulldogs tagged heavy favorites in UAAP Season 87 volleyball tourney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
All eyes are on National University as it seeks a back-to-back title feat it failed to achieve two years ago in the highly...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with