New MPL PH era begins with Season 15

From left: Douglas "ImbaDeejay" Astibe of TNC, Salic "Hadji" Imam of Twisted Minds, Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog of Smart Omega, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano of Team Liquid Philippines and Jonathan James "JamesPangks" Mendoza of AP Bren pose during the MPL PH Season 15 press conference

MANILA, Philippines -- The Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines is set to mark a new era with its 15th season beginning on February 28 at the Green Sun Hotel in Makati City.

The first major change is the departure of former champions Blacklist International and RSG Philippines, with their slots being taken over by Saudi Arabian organizations, Team Falcons and Twisted Minds.

"This season, we usher in a brand new era for MPL Philippines as we witness major upgrades and changes in the ecosystem. With fresh teams, new rivalries and an electrifying fan experience, MPL PH remains committed to providing our community with the best possible viewing experience. We prepared more activities for the fans to level up their bonding experience in the MPL arena," said Moonton Games Philippines' Head of Operations, Matthew Chan, during the preseason press conference.

Season 15 will also feature a new transfer system that allows mid-season transfer through the MLBB esports ecosystem, enabling teams to acquire talent from overseas. But the talents must go through the development league first before stepping into the professional scene.

Chan also announced a broader local MLBB esports ecosystem with the addition of the women's league -- the Athena League, which will serve as the country's qualifier for the upcoming Mobile Legends Women's Invitational (MWI); while the student league -- MLBB Student Leaders Colleagiate Cup (MCC) -- will see the champion receive a direct invite to the development league next season.

Season of change

The upcoming season also saw some major roster updates given the addition of two new teams.

Team Falcons acquired the entire M-series champion roster of AP Bren, namely Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel, David "FlapTzy" Canon, Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson, Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo, Marco "Super Marco" Requitiano with sub Vincent "Pandora" Unigo and coach Robert "Trebor" Sanchez; while AP Bren acquired the development champions, Lazy Esports, Landher "Der" San Gabriel, Jerry Ian "chovskrt" Nicol, Jefferdson "kkd0t" Mogol, Jonathan James "JamesPangks." Mendoza, Jan Carl "shizou" Valdez, Aaren Maximos "Sindel" Palomo, and coaches Jeffrey "Jeff" Manforte, Jaime "Pakbet" Abalos, Ronnel Jayson "Cjay" Espinoza and Jerome "Cons" Domingo.

Twisted Minds saw majority of the former Blacklist International squad with former Codebreakers, Salic "Hadji" Imam, Stephen Jasper "Sensui" Castillo, Michael "MP the King" Endino, Jhonville "Outplayed" Villar joined by former TNC member Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos and returning from his stint in Team Liquid ID, James "Jeymz" Gloria. Twisted Minds are under Blacklist International former coaches Kristoffer "Bonchan" Ricaplaza and Mark "Eson" Gerardo.

TNC also had a revamped roster, with only Lance "LanceCy" Cunanan and Salvick "Kouzen" Tolarba from the previous season. Headlining the Phoenix Army is Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, who makes his return to the league after a few seasons in Indonesia with Team Liquid ID. He is joined by Mark "Zaida" Palmam, Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, Kyle "Koyl" Reyes, Jhon "Lord JM" Sebastian, with coaches Douglas "ImbaDeejay" Astibe and Luigi "Xemy" Macabingkel.

The other half of the teams also saw one addition to their roster. Reigning champion ONIC Philippines will enjoy the return of Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales, who last played for the team back in Season 9.

Aurora, meanwhile, will have former Blacklist International analyst Justin Ray "Calad" Limbo, who will also serve as the team's sub; while Smart Omega will field former Development League players Czedrick “Super Yoshi” Romero and Louis “Louis” Ariola.

Rounding up the changes is "The Filipino Sniper" Kiel "Oheb" Soriano joining Team Liquid Academy under new head coach Rodel "Arsy" Cruz, who formerly coached Myanmar's Falcon Esports during the M6 World Championship.

Season 15 will open with Twisted Minds going up against Aurora at 5 p.m. on February 28, followed by ONIC Philippines taking on TNC at 7:30 p.m.