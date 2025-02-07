^

Sports

After being reprimanded, Castro responds with stellar game in TNT’s semis berth-clinching win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 7, 2025 | 4:18pm
After being reprimanded, Castro responds with stellar game in TNTâ€™s semis berth-clinching win
TNT's Jayson Castro lays it up against the defense of Hong Kong Eastern in their PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinal matchup Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — A tongue-lashing from head coach Chot Reyes after their previous loss in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup may have given TNT star Jayson Castro a huge boost in his game Thursday against Hong Kong Eastern. 

Castro, against Eastern on Thursday evening, ended up with a stellar performance of 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes of play. Thirteen of his total points came in the third quarter alone.

And with the Tropang Giga’s win, they stamped their ticket to the semifinals while booting out the guest team, 109-93.

Castro’s performance Wednesday was vastly different from what he had in TNT’s 106-96 loss to Rain or Shine, where the guard scored just three points in 21 minutes of action. 

After Thursday’s game, Reyes said that he scolded Castro for how he played in their last game. 

“I just want to comment on the kind of veteran, the kind of leader that Jayson is, because pinagalitan ko talaga siya the last game, he had a bad game against Rain or Shine,” he told reporters.

“So I said, in front of the team, I said that kind of effort, that kind of defense was not acceptable. And yun ang maganda sa team namin, and Jayson is the perfect example of the ability and the willingness to accept feedback, to accept negative feedback, and use it to their advantage,” he added. 

“Kasi sa amin, we're very direct, but everything is for the good of the team, so great bounce-back for Jayson.” 

The 38-year-old Castro, for his part, said he just wanted to lead by example for his younger teammates.

“Of course, matagal na tayo dito sa PBA. Matagal na rin kaming magkasama ni Coach Chot. As a veteran, kailangan mong [i-ready] mo yung sarili mo sa mga ganung situations kasi tinitignan ako ng mga ibang teammate ko e,” he said. 

“Yun nga, paano mag-bounce back and at the same time, makabawi man lang sa game na ito. So, yung mga ganun sa amin, sobrang natural lang e. And thank you for Coach Chot na pinapagalitan ako, ibig sabihin may value pa ako sa team.” 

He also stressed that he is just eager to win and contribute to the team, as they aim to make it back to the finals once again.

“As one of the veterans sa team, kailangang maging good example. So yun ang motivation ko.” 

TNT will be taking on the winner of the best-of-three clash between Converge FiberXers and Rain or Shine. The FiberXers are currently leading 1-0 and will be shooting for a sweep Friday evening.

BASKETBALL

JAYSON CASTRO

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump signs order barring trans athletes from women's sports

Trump signs order barring trans athletes from women's sports

23 hours ago
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) seeking to ban transgender athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines curling pair knocking at semis

Philippines curling pair knocking at semis

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippines’ Marc Pfister and Kathleen Dubberstein smashed Kazakhstan’s Amina Seitzhanova and Azizbek Nadirbayev,...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga dump Eastern, barge into PBA semis

Tropang Giga dump Eastern, barge into PBA semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga punched their ticket to the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals after blasting Hong Kong Eastern, 109-93,...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier escape Hotshots to clinch semis berth

Batang Pier escape Hotshots to clinch semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier are off to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals after surviving a scare against the Magnolia...
Sports
fbtw
Heat send disgruntled star Butler to Warriors

Heat send disgruntled star Butler to Warriors

17 hours ago
The saga of star forward Jimmy Butler’s falling out with the Miami Heat has reportedly ended with his trade to the Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas young gun Tamayo on a roll in Korean Basketball League

Gilas young gun Tamayo on a roll in Korean Basketball League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Carl Tamayo is gearing up for another Gilas Pilipinas tour of duty on a high with an unstoppable streak in the Korean Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: Overcoming Pebble Beach

PGA Tour Player Blog: Overcoming Pebble Beach

By Rory McIlroy | 2 hours ago
The three-time FedExCup champion shares his thoughts from Pebble Beach following his latest win.
Sports
fbtw
Shoe brands announce NBA All-Star-related endeavors

Shoe brands announce NBA All-Star-related endeavors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
With the NBA All-Star weekend just around the corner, Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse will showcase exclusive exhibitions,...
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks top Celtics in NBA Finals rematch

Mavericks top Celtics in NBA Finals rematch

3 hours ago
Klay Thompson's scorching start carried the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-120 victory over the NBA champion Boston Celtics, the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with