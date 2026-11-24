Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,375 out of 2,734 passed the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban and Tuguegarao this November 2026.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers Licensure Examination held on November 19 and 20, 2026 released on November 24, 2026