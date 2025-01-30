Volleyball coach Sammy Acaylar passes away

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran volleyball coach Sammy Acaylar has passed away. He was 66.

The death of Acaylar, who led the Perpetual Help Altas to numerous NCAA men’s volleyball championships, was confirmed by the university on Thursday.

“With heavy hearts, The University of Perpetual Help System DALTA mourn the passing of a beloved mentor, leader, and friend, Mr. Sinfronio “Sammy” Acaylar, who left us at the age of 66,” the school posted on Facebook.

“Coach Sammy was more than just the Head Coach of the Perpetual ALTAS Men's Volleyball team—he was the heart and soul of the program. Through his unwavering dedication and passion, he led the team to numerous NCAA championships, shaping not just athletes, but inspiring countless lives along the way.

“His loss leaves a void that words cannot fill, but his legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those he guided, cheered for, and believed in,” it added.

The NCAA also sent kind words to Acaylar and Letran track and field mentor Narciso Dasigan, who also died on Wednesday.

“Their passion, dedication, and love for the sport have inspired countless student-athletes, coaches, and fans throughout their illustrious careers. Their legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of the NCAA community,” it said.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones. May they find comfort in the inspiring legacies of these two remarkable individuals."

In the pros, Acaylar also led the Savouge Spin Doctors in the Spikers’ Turf after handling the Gerflor Defenders in the PVL.

“It’s hard to find the right words to honor Coach Sammy Acaylar. You gave so much to the sport and to your players. Your lessons will stay with us forever, and your love for the game will live on in everything we do,” Savouge posted on Facebook.

“You taught us how to be better people. Thank you, Coach, for all your wisdom and guidance. You will never be forgotten.”

Acaylar had coached the Philippine men’s national team multiple times.