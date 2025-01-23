Flores stars in Immaculada Concepcionâ€™s UCAL shocker vs LPU-Batangas

Flores stars in Immaculada Concepcion’s UCAL shocker vs LPU-Batangas

Games Saturday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – PWU vs LPU-B

2 p.m. – UB vs PCU-D

4 p.m. – WCC vs MCU

MANILA, Philippines — Alfred Joseph Flores is only 5-foot-8 tall but stood out in the opening of the UCAL-PG Flex Linoleum 7th Season on Thursday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The crafty guard produced a double-double of 31 points and 11 boards to help power newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College-Caloocan to a stunning 81-71 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas before a sizable crowd.

He also dished out 5 assists to emerge as the Player of the Game in the 10-school league that has the support of Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama, and Gerry’s Grill.

In the second game, Manila Central University drew 13 points each from Seanne Devon General and Dennis Laconsay to beat University of Batangas, 95-90

Both ICC and LPU-B fought tooth and nail in the first two quarters before the Blue Hawks made the needed separation midway in the third before hanging tough in the fourth to the surprise of almost everybody.

Flores was ably aided by Jared Loi Vento and Edrian Mark Ramirez who chipped in 15 and 13 points apart from combining for 14 boards.

Alpha Bah led the Pirates of the Batangas with 14 points and 7 boards in 20 minutes of action.

Meantime, World Citi Colleges — the other newcomer in the fastest growing league — debuts against MCU on Saturday.