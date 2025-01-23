San Sebastian's Pascual continues grind

Migs Pascual is expected to play a more pivotal role for the San Sebastian Stags in the coming NCAA season.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine national youth standout Migs Pascual has no plans of slowing down as he continued to build up in the off-season to stay sharp for the collegiate cage wars.

With several players not returning for next season, including key cog Paeng Are, Pascual is leaving no stones unturned preparing for a much better turnout when he comes back to play for the San Sebastian Stags in the NCAA.

But Pascual and the rest of the Stags continue the daily grind in the off-season and on top of the almost everyday training routine, the young cager is also doing extra workouts, to keep himself in tip-top condition and play whenever he can at every given opportunity.

Even when the lights were out, Pascual would visit a nearby vacant basketball court for his shooting routine and would continue his individual workouts and cross training. He believes there should be no time to be wasted as he wants to stay ready any time.

Pascual wants to be at least close to game shape as any time the Stags would join invitational tournaments which will serve as preparation leading to next season’s NCAA.

Much will be expected now on Pascual, who proved his leadership skills and his ability to deliver key baskets just in his first season playing for the Stags.

With Are not returning to the Stags line up along with those players who just graduated like Reymart Escobido and Reggz Gabat, Pascual is likely to play a more significant role in the rebuilding San Sebastian team.

Other key players who are also tipped to make key contributions are last season’s Defensive team member Teejay Felebrico, Nikko Aguilar, Polo Gabat, Lanz Ronquillo and James Maliwat.