Dyip shock Tropang Giga, end Commissionerâ€™s Cup bid with first win

Dyip shock Tropang Giga, end Commissioner’s Cup bid with first win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 7:36pm
Terrafirma's Mark Nonoy (6) attempts a shot over TNT's Jayson Castro (17) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Wednesday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Finally, a win.

The Terrafirma Dyip finished off their dismal PBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign on a positive note after shocking the TNT Tropang Giga, 117-108, Wednesday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Terrafirma, which was unable to win in their previous 11 outings, was able to do so at last -- this time against one of the league’s top teams while also snapping TNT’s six-game winning streak.

Rookie Mark Nonoy had the best performance of his young career thus far, finishing with a career-high 33 points, four rebounds and four assists, as well as a +- of +21 in 24 minutes off the bench.

The Dyip scored 74 points in the second and third quarters to break the game wide open and secure the improbable win.

After being up by just one, 49-48, with 3:06 left in the first half, Terrafirma finished the second quarter with a 12-2 run to go up by 11, 61-50.

With the momentum firmly on their side, the Dyip found a higher gear in the third, seeing their lead balloon to as much as 29 points, 99-70, after a buzzer-beating 4-pointer by Nonoy that capped a 12-2 run by the Dyip.

A Poy Erram layup to start off the fourth snapped the blitz, but Nonoy’s 4-pointer pushed the lead to its biggest at 31 points, 103-72.

The Tropang Giga were able to slice the deficit to just 13, 112-99, with 3:33 left after a triple by Jayson Castro.

But Nonoy foiled TNT's comeback try with a trey of his own in the next possession as the Dyip regained a 16-point advantage, 115-99.

The Tropang Giga nipped away the lead to just seven points, 108-115, with about 19 seconds remaining after a dunk by Henry Galinato, but it came a little too late as Nonoy iced the game with a pair of free throws.

Brandon Edwards backstopped the Dyip with 19 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and a steal, while Louie Sangalang had 16 markers, including 11 in the first quarter. Kemark Carino and Aljun Melecio each had 10 points, with the former scoring it all in the third frame.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson carried the load for TNT with 41 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals. Calvin Oftana added 17 markers, but just managed to score on in the second half.

Terrafirma thus ended its campaign with a 1-11 record, while TNT dropped to 6-3.

