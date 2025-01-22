^

Sports

Aguilar, Delos Reyes lead Siddayao PSA awardees

Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 9:24am
Aguilar, Delos Reyes lead Siddayao PSA awardees
Aleia Aielle Aguilar

MANILA, Philippines -- A three-time jiu-jitsu world champion and a gold winner in the World Wushu Championships are some of the prominent recipients making up the Tony Siddayao Awards in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night at the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel on Monday, January 27.

Aleia Aielle Aguilar and Alexander Gabriel Delos Reyes lead the compact list of athletes to be recognized with the award named after the late former Manila Standard sports editor, Antonio "Tony" Siddayao, regarded as the Dean of Philippine sports writing.

The five other Siddayao awardees during the January 27 formal affair presented by ArenaPlus, Cignal and MediQuest are fencer Sophia Shekaina Catantan, swimmers Jamesray Mishael Ajido and Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh, along with wrestlers Paul Sondrie Capinig and Marian Grace Balisme.

All Siddayao awardees will also be given medals and jackets provided by MILO.

Grandmaster Wesley So, basketball star Kiefer Ravena, Olympians Miguel Tabuena and Dottie Ardina, along with Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial are some of the past recipients of the honor for young achievers given out during the traditional awards night supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, PLDT/Smart, and Senator Bong Go, with backing by the PBA, PVL, 1-Pacman Party List, Rain or Shine, Akari, and AcroCity.

Aguilar, the charming daughter of Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) founder and president of the Wrestling Association of the Philippines Alvin Aguilar, became a three-time world champion at age 7 when she bagged the gold in the 22kg class of the World Festival Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Similarly winning the gold in the 9th World Junior Wushu Championships in Brunei was the 17-year-old Delos Reyes, who ruled the boys’ taijishan event.

Catantan, the 13-year-old sister of Olympian Sam Catantan, did the same in the 5th Southeast Asia Pacific Fencing Championship by netting the gold in the junior women’s foil individual event.

Ajido and Mojdeh made their presence felt in the pool, ditto with Balisme and Capinig in the wrestling mat.

Ajido topped the boys’ 12-14 100m butterfly in the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac; while Mojdeh, from the family of swimming champions, strung up a number of medals including the gold in the 200m backstroke of the Asian Open School Invitational Long Course Swimming Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

For his part, Capinig triumphed in the Southeast Asia Oceania Wrestling Championships in Thailand by copping the gold in the 51kg freestyle, even as Balisme bagged the gold in the 61kg women’s freestyle of the same tournament.

PSA AWARDS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pontejos, CEU Scorpions eye share of early WMPBL lead

Pontejos, CEU Scorpions eye share of early WMPBL lead

21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas Women sharpshooter Janine Pontejos aims to steer reigning WNCAA champion Centro Escolar University to a strong...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group in tough bracket

Strong Group in tough bracket

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
With late addition in Chris McCullough, the Strong Group Athletics seek redemption against four fancied squads in Group A...
Sports
fbtw

Future for FSAs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
What happens to foreign student athletes after they wind up their collegiate eligibility?
Sports
fbtw
Marcial impressed by B-League

Marcial impressed by B-League

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday he was amazed by the staging of the Japan B-League All-Star Weekend at the...
Sports
fbtw
Hard way to last eight

Hard way to last eight

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Normally, at this stage of the conference, San Miguel Beer already has its berth in the playoffs bagged with a shot at a coveted...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Strong Group adds McCullough to boost Dubai lineup

Strong Group adds McCullough to boost Dubai lineup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
With last-minute addition in Chris McCullough, Strong Group Athletics will start its redemption against four fancied squads...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco's Banchero bounces back from injury, cops PBA weekly player citation

Meralco's Banchero bounces back from injury, cops PBA weekly player citation

17 hours ago
After starting the conference with an injury, Chris Banchero is regaining his old form that has been key to Meralco’s...
Sports
fbtw
End of an era: Blacklist International leaves Mobile Legends scene

End of an era: Blacklist International leaves Mobile Legends scene

By Michelle Lojo | 17 hours ago
Blacklist International on Tuesday announced its departure from the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Shorthanded Cignal takes down Galeries Tower&nbsp;

Shorthanded Cignal takes down Galeries Tower 

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
It will be a long, hard road to glory for Cigal minus its two former pillars Ces Molina and Riri Meneses. But so far, the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with