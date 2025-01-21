Shorthanded Cignal takes down Galeries TowerÂ 

Shorthanded Cignal takes down Galeries Tower

Vanie Gandler (left) and the HD Spikers are finding ways to plug the massive holes left by Ces Molina and Riri Meneses.

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Akari vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines — It will be a long, hard road to glory for Cigal minus its two former pillars Ces Molina and Riri Meneses.

But so far, the HD Spikers are finding ways to plug the massive holes left by the power pair.

And it was thanks to the amazing Vanie Gandler and a shorthanded roster that is willing to pick up the pieces, who fueled Cignal in tearing down Galeries Tower, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19, on Tuesday to stay in the top three of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Knowing she will carry a bigger responsibility, Gandler delivered as she unleashed a match-high 17 points in just three short sets that helped propel the HD Spikers to their fifth win in six outings.

Also stepping up were Jacqueline Acuna and cerebral rookie Ishie Lalongisip, who chipped in nine hits apiece, as well as Judith Abil — back as a spiker after suiting up as a libero last year — as she scattered seven points.

“Malaki bagay kasi, una, yun na lang natira players, pangalawa, yun naman commitment ng lahat,” said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos of Lalongisip and Abil.

Libero Dawn Catindig, who took over the captainship from Molina just before the game, was also impressed by their collective effort.

“Ang ganda tignan nagko-connect buong team,” she said.

The Highrisers dropped to 1-6.