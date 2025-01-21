^

Sports

Shorthanded Cignal takes down Galeries Tower 

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 4:01pm
Shorthanded Cignal takes down Galeries TowerÂ 
Vanie Gandler (left) and the HD Spikers are finding ways to plug the massive holes left by Ces Molina and Riri Meneses.

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Akari vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines — It will be a long, hard road to glory for Cigal minus its two former pillars Ces Molina and Riri Meneses.

But so far, the HD Spikers are finding ways to plug the massive holes left by the power pair.

And it was thanks to the amazing Vanie Gandler and a shorthanded roster that is willing to pick up the pieces, who fueled Cignal in tearing down Galeries Tower, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19, on Tuesday to stay in the top three of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Knowing she will carry a bigger responsibility, Gandler delivered as she unleashed a match-high 17 points in just three short sets that helped propel the HD Spikers to their fifth win in six outings.

Also stepping up were Jacqueline Acuna and cerebral rookie Ishie Lalongisip, who chipped in nine hits apiece, as well as Judith Abil — back as a spiker after suiting up as a libero last year — as she scattered seven points.

“Malaki bagay kasi, una, yun na lang natira players, pangalawa, yun naman commitment ng lahat,” said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos of Lalongisip and Abil.

Libero Dawn Catindig, who took over the captainship from Molina just before the game, was also impressed by their collective effort.

“Ang ganda tignan nagko-connect buong team,” she said.

The Highrisers dropped to 1-6.

CIGNAL

HD SPIKERS

PVL

VANIE GANDLER

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
FIVB MWCH organizers tap Korean marketing

FIVB MWCH organizers tap Korean marketing

17 hours ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has incorporated the Korean touch in world-class marketing and public...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey winds up 15 shots off winner

Hoey winds up 15 shots off winner

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Rico Hoey failed to save his campaign in The American Express as he turned in his worst round of four-over 76 Sunday to wind...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline eyes win No. 5 in return from breather

Creamline eyes win No. 5 in return from breather

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Creamline eyes to stay as the league’s lone undefeated squad as it shoots for win No. 5 against Capital1 today in the...
Sports
fbtw

PSA to honor NCAA, Philippine Volcanoes, clouters, paddlers

17 hours ago
A special award to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and citations to 18 personalities and entities will be handed out in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA)...
Sports
fbtw
Clippers repulse Lakers

Clippers repulse Lakers

17 hours ago
James Harden scored 21 points to go along with 12 assists, Ivica Zubac added 21 points and 19 rebounds and the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zverev beats Paul and a feather to reach Australian Open semis

Zverev beats Paul and a feather to reach Australian Open semis

2 hours ago
Alexander Zverev was disturbed by a feather before battling into the Australian Open semifinals for a second straight year...
Sports
fbtw
After almost quitting tennis last year, Badosa makes Australian Open semis

After almost quitting tennis last year, Badosa makes Australian Open semis

3 hours ago
An emotional Paula Badosa reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open — then described how she almost...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff 'not completely crushed' by Australian Open quarterfinal loss

Gauff 'not completely crushed' by Australian Open quarterfinal loss

4 hours ago
Coco Gauff said she was "disappointed but not completely crushed" after her scintillating start to the year came to an abrupt...
Sports
fbtw
Pontejos, CEU Scorpions eye share of early WMPBL lead

Pontejos, CEU Scorpions eye share of early WMPBL lead

4 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas Women sharpshooter Janine Pontejos aims to steer reigning WNCAA champion Centro Escolar University to a strong...
Sports
fbtw
Que, Go embark on quest for Philippine Open golf supremacy

Que, Go embark on quest for Philippine Open golf supremacy

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Amid a strong international field, Angelo Que and Lloyd Go enter the prestigious Philippine Open with a mix of confidence...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with