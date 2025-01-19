Van der Valk seeks redemption at TCC Invitational

MANILA, Philippines -- Foiled on his three-peat bid last year, Guido van der Valk is determined to redeem himself – not only at The Country Club Invitational in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, beginning January 28, but throughout the entire 2025 Philippine Golf Tour season.

Van der Valk’s 2024 campaign began promisingly, with a playoff loss and two runner-up finishes in the first two legs of the 10-leg circuit. However, his form faltered as the season progressed, leaving the Manila-based Dutchman winless.

Now, van der Valk is focused on building strength, refining his game, and, most importantly, regaining the steadiness that propelled him to past successes. His journey begins with the much-awaited P6-million TCC Invitational.

Known for its grueling layout, the tournament features a select field of former champions and the Top 30 players from the previous season’s Order of Merit rankings.

Van der Valk previously claimed the TCC title in 2020 with a one-stroke victory over Clyde Mondilla and dominated LJ Go by five strokes in 2023 after the tournament’s two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This year, van der Valk anticipates fierce competition from an elite field, including record-chaser Angelo Que, who is eyeing a fourth TCC title, and Tony Lascuña, the 2004 champion, aiming for back-to-back victories and a third crown.

While no player managed multiple wins in last year’s PGT, van der Valk displayed consistent performance, making the cut in all but one leg. He fell to Jhonnel Ababa in sudden death at Apo and finished runner up at Palos Verdes before retiring from the Splendido Taal leg.

Ahead of the tournament, put up by ICTSI chairman and CEO Ricky Razon to honor the memory of his father and ICTSI founder Don Pocholo, a select group of professionals will warm up with the traditional pro-am on January 27, partnering with TCC members and amateur guests of sponsor ICTSI.

Recognizing the challenges posed by the TCC course, including its demanding length and tough conditions, van der Valk has spent the break refining every aspect of his game, hopeful that his efforts will translate to success.

The rest of the field is also looking forward to the challenge, all bracing for a test of skill, shotmaking, will and character, including Reymon Jaraula, Keanu Jahns, Sean Ramos, Zanieboy Gialon, Hyun Ho Rho, Ira Alido, Ryan Monsalve, Jay Bayron, Art Arbole, Kakeru Ozeki, Randy Garalde, Daiya Suzuki and Collin Wheeler.