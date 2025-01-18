Nicolas finishes second in Prague international chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Nika Juris Nicolas, a 12-year-old chess wunderkind from the Philippines, is starting to become what her coaches have been envisioning her to be —a future Grandmaster.

This after Nicolas came through with another podium finish in the international stage where she ended up second in the tough Under-2000 Prague Open 2025 23rd International Chess Festival in the Czech Republic.

Nicolas scored seven points on six wins and two draws against a lone setback to claim No. 2.

The prodigious lass from Pasig was actually in a five-player logjam at second with German Adreas Schindele, Czech Frantisek Korenek and Petr Hrebicek, and Georgian Giorgi Bekauri but ended with the highest tiebreaker.

Greek Spyridon Ilandzis was first with 7.5 points.

Apart from it, Nicolas emerged as the best female player and No. 1 in the 1600-1699 rating category.

It was another feat for Nicolas after he topped the blitz section in a tilt in Taiwan in June and another one in Krakow, Poland in December last year.

“Nika is the most hardworking, and determined student I ever handled, she truly deserves these awards,” said Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna, who along with GM Jayson Gonzales and a few other mentors, have molded Nicolas to what she is today.

And Nicolas isn’t slowing down as she is scheduled to plunge back into action in another event in Prague Monday.