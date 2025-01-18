^

Sports

Nicolas finishes second in Prague international chess tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 18, 2025 | 3:24pm
Nicolas finishes second in Prague international chess tilt
Nike Juris Nicolas
Facebook / WGM Janelle Mae Frayna

MANILA, Philippines -- Nika Juris Nicolas, a 12-year-old chess wunderkind from the Philippines, is starting to become what her coaches have been envisioning her to be —a future Grandmaster.

This after Nicolas came through with another podium finish in the international stage where she ended up second in the tough Under-2000 Prague Open 2025 23rd International Chess Festival in the Czech Republic.

Nicolas scored seven points on six wins and two draws against a lone setback to claim No. 2.

The prodigious lass from Pasig was actually in a five-player logjam at second with German Adreas Schindele, Czech Frantisek Korenek and Petr Hrebicek, and Georgian Giorgi Bekauri but ended with the highest tiebreaker.

Greek Spyridon Ilandzis was first with 7.5 points.

Apart from it, Nicolas emerged as the best female player and No. 1 in the 1600-1699 rating category.

It was another feat for Nicolas after he topped the blitz section in a tilt in Taiwan in June and another one in Krakow, Poland in December last year.

“Nika is the most hardworking, and determined student I ever handled, she truly deserves these awards,” said Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna, who along with GM Jayson Gonzales and a few other mentors, have molded Nicolas to what she is today.

And Nicolas isn’t slowing down as she is scheduled to plunge back into action in another event in Prague Monday.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PLDT, Akari lock horns; Genesis joins Capital1

PLDT, Akari lock horns; Genesis joins Capital1

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
PLDT and Akari rekindle their rivalry when they face off in today’s resumption of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Time Cargo rules Barako Golf Cup

Time Cargo rules Barako Golf Cup

16 hours ago
Time Cargo, despite missing the services of a key player on the final day, managed to score 90 to rule the championship division...
Sports
fbtw
SGA&rsquo;s hot hands power Thunder

SGA’s hot hands power Thunder

16 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder avenged last week’s defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers...
Sports
fbtw

PAL Interclub set in Bacolod

16 hours ago
As the 76th Philippine Airlines (PAL) Interclub in Bacolod City draws nearer, all eyes are on the two powerhouse teams vying for the coveted regular championship – Manila Southwoods and Eastridge.
Sports
fbtw

Sambo and service

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
The story of sambo in the Philippines is one of serendipity and service.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNT not closing doors on Mikey Williams

TNT not closing doors on Mikey Williams

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
“Radio silence.”
Sports
fbtw
Brutal Swiatek routs Raducanu to reach Australian Open last-16

Brutal Swiatek routs Raducanu to reach Australian Open last-16

5 hours ago
A relentless Iga Swiatek stayed on course for a maiden Australian Open title as she powered into the second week with a statement...
Sports
fbtw
Marathon man Draper warns Alcaraz he's in for a battle

Marathon man Draper warns Alcaraz he's in for a battle

6 hours ago
Marathon man Jack Draper says Carlos Alcaraz will have a battle on his hands when they meet in the Australian Open last 16,...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers star Embiid sidelined with knee swelling

Sixers star Embiid sidelined with knee swelling

6 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid will miss the team's upcoming three-game road trip with swelling in his surgically...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with