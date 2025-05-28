3,200 join 'Haier Run for Future Possibilities' to celebrate fitness, innovation, impact

Now in its second year, the run not only championed physical fitness but also advanced Haier Philippines' mission of giving back, supporting education and well-being initiatives for Filipino youth with every stride.

MANILA, Philippines — The Haier Run for Future Possibilities 2025 made an electrifying return on May 25 at the MOA Complex, gathering 3,200 runners in a powerful display of unity, health and purpose.

From the early morning assembly to the final steps across the finish line, runners enjoyed a seamless blend of activity and advocacy.

This year’s run reaffirmed Haier’s commitment to going beyond home innovation and giving back to the community.

Beyond the race, participants explored Haier’s commitment to innovation through interactive booths featuring its five major product lines: Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Gas Ranges, Washing Machines and Televisions.

Each booth offered engaging experiences, product demonstrations, freebies, games, and giveaways that drew runners in even after they crossed the finish line.

At the center of the product showcase was the Haier S80E Smart TV, which drew special attention from tech enthusiasts and gamers alike. Designed for next-gen performance, the S80E features a 120Hz Gaming refresh rate, MEMC technology, HDMI 2.1 support, Quantum Dot display, and 4K QLED resolution—delivering ultra-smooth, vibrant and responsive gameplay.

From PlayStation 5 to Xbox and Nintendo Switch, the S80E supported seamless, real-time action, making it the standout attraction at the Haier booth. Runners couldn’t help but stop, play and share their experiences online.

“The refresh rate is insane—it’s like the game comes alive!” one runner exclaimed. Beyond gaming, the S80E also proves perfect for home entertainment, bringing cinema-quality visuals to your living room.

The day was filled with free taho, ice cream, hydration booths, photo ops, freebies, and good vibes from sunrise to finish line. Runners, media partners, influencers, even Haier dealer partners mingled across the venue, sharing stories and snapping selfies at branded photo walls.

Top finishers in the 3K, 5K and 10K categories were awarded premium Haier appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, and smart TVs. Lucky runners also walked away with major prizes through raffle draws, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

But the true winners of the day were the communities supported by the cause. During the charity awarding, representatives from Autism Society Philippines and SOS Children’s Villages Pilipinas were acknowledged on stage, receiving donations that will further their invaluable work.

Together, these efforts aim to create a brighter, more inclusive future for Filipino youth.

The event wrapped up with a lively performance, photo ops, and messages of thanks from Haier’s leadership. The energy and enthusiasm shared by all attendees confirmed what this run is truly about: celebrating milestones, advancing technology and building better communities—together.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Haier. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.