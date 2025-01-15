^

Time Cargo leads by 8 in Barako Golf Cup

Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 9:06pm
Time Cargo leads by 8 in Barako Golf Cup
Gary Sales of Time Cargo.
Barako Golf Cup

LIPA CITY, Batangas — Time Cargo roared off to a blazing start, assembling 105 points to erect an eight-point in the championship division after the opening round of the second Barako Golf Cup held at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club here Wednesday.

Rolando Bregente accounted for 37 points, a one-under 71 in regulation, to spark Time Cargo. Gary Sales supported with 35 and Edison Tabalin added 32. The 31 of Jeff Lumbo did not count in the four-to-play, three-to-count format.

“The boys have been practicing lately and the hard work is paying off. Hopefully we could have another good round tomorrow,” Time Cargo team manager Ruel Cabral said.

Katy’s Farm Team 1 scored 97 points. Henry Bolano led the way with 34. Erik Escalona contributed 32 while Jikjik Abdon had 31 for the defending champion.

“We didn’t do bad but I know the guys can do better. I believe in them and I think they’ll bounce back in the second round,” said team captain Gerald Neil Katigbak.

Junior standout Zeus Sara drained three birdies to negate two bogeys for 37 points to lead Katy’s Farm Malarayat Team-1 scoring. David Charles Serdena posted a 29 and Raphael Diaz made a 24.

Fiesta Mall Barakos, one of the favorites to win the title, was spearheaded by Jessie Hernandez’s 33 followed by Damas Wong’s 28 and Abe Avena’s 24.

Over at Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club, Katy’s Farm Malarayat Team-2 got 33 from Nath Alcantara, 31 from Ivan Avena and 28 from Dennis Nicomedes for 92 points and a six-point lead over Team Master and Team Surigao-2.

Team Gerry’s banked on Paul Yap’s 29 to be at the forefront in Class B. Lawrence Lua and Jerome Ngo produced 18 and 15, respectively.

In Class C, Team Jeja (52) leaned on Edwin Lipat (24), Arnel Barro (18) and Gerardo Perez (11).

