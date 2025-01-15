College volleyball star Dongallo leaves UE for UP

MANILA, Philippines -- Casiey Dongallo is trading her red jersey for a maroon one, as the star spiker transfers to the University of the Philippines, the squad announced Wednesday.

Dongallo led the league in scoring last season as a member of the University of the East Lady Warriors.

But now, she will be bringing her explosive scoring prowess to the Fighting Maroons, who finished dead-last.

The 5-foot-7 star will undergo a year of residency and will be eligible to play in UAAP Season 88.

Aside from Dongallo, Dr. Obet Vital also jumped ship from UE to UP, where he will serve as assistant to head coach Benson Bocboc. He will also oversee the Fighting Maroons’ newly-formalized training pool.

Vital served as UE’s interim coach last season.

The two will be joined by transferees Kizzie Madriaga, Jelai Gajero and Jenalyn Umayam.

The squad will still be led by Nina Ytang and former UAAP juniors Most Valuable Player Kianne Olango, veterans Nica Celis and Irah Jaboneta, youngsters Yesha Noceja and Bienne Bansil, and one-and-done dynamo Kassy Doerin.

The coaching staff will also feature Alohi Robbins-Hardy, beside Bocboc and Vital.

"Their arrival is a sign that Mr. Frank Lao, Strong Group Athletics, and the UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development are really sincere in developing the UP volleyball program. Their addition to our roster, together with our recruits this year, will definitely make our team a contender in the following years," said UP volleyball program director Oliver Almadro.

With the new additions, UP could be a playoff team in the near future, breaking years-long Final Four drought. The last time the Fighting Maroons were in the Final Four, Tots Carlos and Issa Molde were still playing.

"It's about time na palakasin din natin ang volleyball teams natin because they have great potential to be another source for unity ng UP community,” UP-OASD Director Bo Perasol said.

“We welcome the entry of Doc Obet and his players 'di lang para palakasin ang WVT, but to also show that we're turning serious about competing in volleyball.”