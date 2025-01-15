^

Joson eyes Manila Hustle 3x3 redemption with Gilas women

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 1:09pm
Jhaz Joson in action during the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup.
FIBA.com

MANILA, Philippines -- Following a heartbreaking defeat in the championship round last year, Jhaz Joson is aiming to come up on top of the competition in this year’s Manila Hustle 3x3 – albeit representing another team.

Last season, Joson was part of the Titans squad that fell to the Zoos Tokyo team in the finals.

This time around, Joson will be representing the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 Women in the tournament that kicks off on February 8 and 9 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Now carrying the flag, Joson is seeking revenge.

“I’m very motivated. I feel like being on a different team will give me so much fire because I’ve been playing with these girls for a while now,” said Jozon, who will team up with Camille Clarin, Mikka Cacho and Hazelle Yam.

Joson was part of the Gilas team that competed in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s series, which gives them a boost entering the tourney.

Aside from this, familiarity will also give them an edge.

“Experiencing that level of competition for sure will definitely help us out,” she said.

“Everyone came from a different background in college, but since we’ve known and played together for a year, we have a feel of how the system is,” she added.

“We are more familiar with our roles and how we can make each other better and how to play together.”

Last season, the Filipinas failed to reach the playoff round.

Now they are eyeing the throne.

“What makes us different is our grit, that we go beyond our reach because we have what it takes. We definitely go beyond what is asked,” said Joson.

“So expect us to fight every second of the game and expect us that it won’t be easy to go against us.”

