FiberXers halt Dyip; Atienza nonchalant on reported Heading-Williams trade

Converge's King Caralipio (27) shoots over the defense of the Terrafirma Dyip.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers will cross the bridge when they get there.

Amid news of a reported blockbuster trade, the Converge FiberXers are focusing on the present.

According to news first reported by sports website Spin.ph, the FiberXers traded away guard Jordan Heading to the TNT Tropang 5G for guard Mikey Williams.

Reports bared that the trade had already been agreed to by both teams, but it is still yet to be approved by the PBA.

Following Converge’s 117-103 win over the Terrafirma Dyip in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday, FiberXers head coach Franco Atienza said that for now, Heading is still a part of the team.

“Well, right now, the situation is Jordan is still with Converge. I don't know the eventuality kasi that's above my pay grade. So I don't want to speculate on that,” he told reporters.

“Kung sakaling may ganun man, I mean, kung ano yung order sa akin, susundin ko. I mean, kung sinong player yung ilagay or whatever, we will find the best way how to synergize, how to mend them together,” he added.

Williams has not played in the PBA for almost two years now.

TNT, back in November 2023, terminated the contract of Williams while retaining his rights.

And now, if the trade is finalized, he may be returning to the hardcourt.

Heading, for his part, has not seen action in the All-Filipino conference.

Atienza said that he is focusing on the group he has now.

“Well, ako, I always look at the present eh. Sabi ko nga sa iyo, sa ngayon, wala pa sa practice ko yung kahapon. Wala pa yan sa bench namin. So, wala pa,” he said.

“Yun lang, I will deal with that. I will cross the bridge when we get to the bridge siguro,” he added.

And for now, the FiberXers came back from a sluggish start to grab their sixth win in 10 contests.

Five Converge players finished in double figures, led by King Caralipio who had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Justine Baltazar, Alec Stockton and Justin Arana each had 17 apiece, while Schonny Winston finished with 16.

For the Dyip, Stanley Pringle had 23 markers, five dimes and four boards. Louie Sangalang chipped in 18 points and five rebounds.

Converge dealt Terrafirma its eighth straight defeat, as they dropped to 1-8.