^

Sports

Hoey hobbles with 72; Taylor triumphs in sudden death

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 13, 2025 | 2:32pm
Hoey hobbles with 72; Taylor triumphs in sudden death
Rico Hoey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at the Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey faltered when it mattered most, closing with his worst round of the tournament — a two-over 72 — to finish in a disappointing tie for 59th place at the Sony Open won by Canadian Nick Taylor in a dramatic sudden-death playoff on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Hoey struggled to recover from an early stumble at the Wai?alae Country Club in Hawaii, recording three bogeys in his first seven holes. While he managed two birdies against a bogey on the back nine, his 37-35 gave him a four-day total of 275 at the par-70 layout.

It was an underwhelming end for the Filipino-American golfer, who had shown promise earlier in the tournament. A blistering second-round 64 had raised hopes for a strong finish, but a third-round 70 and Sunday’s struggles dashed his chances.

The final round began ominously for the 29-year-old, with a bogey on the first hole foreshadowing more challenges. After two pars, Hoey bogeyed Nos. 4 and 7, recovered a stroke with a birdie on the ninth but gave it back on the 15th.

However, he showed his mastery of the closing par-5 18th, where he sank a second consecutive birdie, adding to an eagle he had achieved on the same hole on Friday.

While Hoey faded, Taylor delivered a masterclass under pressure. Tied with Colombia's Nico Echavarria at 16-under 264 after both carded final-round 65s, Taylor forced a playoff with an eagle on the 18th hole.

In the sudden-death, both Taylor and Echavarria birdied the first playoff hole, but Taylor’s dominance on the par-5 closing hole proved decisive. On their third return to the 18th, Taylor sealed victory with another birdie, clinching the championship.

Third-round leader JJ Spaun narrowly missed forcing a three-way playoff after settling for par on the 18th. He carded a 68 for a 265 total, tying for third with Germany's Stephan Jaeger, who posted a 67.

GOLF

RICO HOEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ankle injury spoils Quiambao's Korean Basketball League debut

Ankle injury spoils Quiambao's Korean Basketball League debut

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao’s supposedly fiery debut in the Korean Basketball League got cut short following an ankle sprain injury...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings wallop Bossing

Gin Kings wallop Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra vented its ire on a hapless Blackwater side, 86-63, to return to its winning ways in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix learns from losses with long-awaited win streak

Phoenix learns from losses with long-awaited win streak

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After struggling to string together wins in the past few PBA conferences, the Phoenix Fuel Masters finally won two in a row...
Sports
fbtw

PSA saluting Fajardo, KQ, Morado

15 hours ago
Three individuals who excelled in their respective fields in the year just passed will be given with distinction in the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night at the Manila Hotel two weeks...
Sports
fbtw
Abando, Ildefonso beef up SGA

Abando, Ildefonso beef up SGA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Former international imports Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso headlined the latest additions to the Strong Group Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Young Filipino Dota2 team falls short in Predator League title bid

Young Filipino Dota2 team falls short in Predator League title bid

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The Philippines was unable to become Predator League champion for five straight years as all-Filipino team Ivory fell in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tsitsipas sent packing in Australian Open first round

Tsitsipas sent packing in Australian Open first round

4 hours ago
Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Australian Open at the first hurdle Monday with young...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers, Clippers gear up to play in wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles

Lakers, Clippers gear up to play in wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles

4 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers were preparing for a return to NBA action on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) as firefighters...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers halt Cavaliers' NBA winning streak; Celtics edge Pelicans

Pacers halt Cavaliers' NBA winning streak; Celtics edge Pelicans

4 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers erased a 15-point deficit to bring Cleveland's 12-game NBA winning streak to an emphatic end, beating the...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez battles through weather delay, tough Ukraine rival

Fernandez battles through weather delay, tough Ukraine rival

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Leylah Fernandez showcased her trademark grit and determination to overcome Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva, 7-5, 6-4,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with