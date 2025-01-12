^

Gin Kings wallop Bossing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 12, 2025 | 7:58pm
Gin Kings wallop Bossing
Ginebra's RJ Abarrientos (4) shoots over the defense of the Blackwater Bossing in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Sunday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra vented its ire on a hapless Blackwater side, 86-63, to return to its winning ways in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Gin Kings pulled away in the second half as they recovered from a tough loss against NorthPort in their last game.

Justin Brownlee finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block for the Gin Kings, while RJ Abarrientos had 15 points.

Japeth Aguilar chipped in 10 markers and seven boards.

The two teams were kept in a close fight late in the first half, after a split from the line by Rey Suerte made it 32-33.

However, Ginebra ended the half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Abarrientos to push the lead to seven, 39-32.

Blackwater was able to draw first blood in the second half, 34-39, but Ginebra went crazy and unleashed a 15-4 run capped by a free throw by Aguilar to make it a 54-38 advantage.

Jaydee Tungcab halted the run with a triple, but the Gin Kings were just getting started.

Ginebra broke the game wide open with a 12-4 blitz to take full control of the game, 66-45.

They led by as much as 25 points, 75-50, after a Mav Ahanmisi layup as the Bossing never recovered.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, the 63 points scored by Blackwater is a league season-low, edging Ginebra’s 64 points in a loss against Rain or Shine in August last year.

It is also the fewest points in a game since Magnolia’s 51 in last season’s Philippine Cup.

Ahanmisi produced nine points off the bench, while Stephen Holt, Troy Rosario and the returning Jamie Malonzo contributed eight points each.

George King led the way for the Bossing with 27 points and six rebounds. Tungcab backstopped with 10.

The 6-3 Ginebra’s next game will be against TNT; while the 1-7 Blackwater, on the brink of elimination, will face still-winless Terrafirma.

