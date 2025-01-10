^

Bumina-ang, Miado eye bounce-back wins in ONE Championship

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 3:53pm
Jeremy Miado (left) and Carlo Bumina-ang (right)
ONE FC

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mixed martial artists Carlo Bumina-ang and Jeremy Miado are aiming to get back to their winning ways as they return to ONE Championship action next month. 

Bumina-ang and Miado are coming off tough losses last year and are now eyeing to win in the new year in ONE Fight Night 28 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. 

Bumina-ang saw his five-match win streak end last year after a submission loss against Mongolian fighter Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. 

Next month, he will take on Korea’s Song Min Jong in a three-round bantamweight MMA matchup. 

The 30-year-old Team Lakay stalwart believes that he has an advantage against Song, whom he watched get defeated by his teammate, former ONE Flyweight MMA world titlist Geje Eustaquio. 

For his part, Miado is hopeful that his move to flyweight will turn his fortunes around. 

The 32-year-old slugger is on a four-match losing slump. 

And with the new year, Miado is leaving the strawweight division and will battle Gilbert Nakatani in a three-round flyweight MMA clash. 

Meanwhile, two other Filipinos are also set to compete in the card. Lito Adiwang will slug it out against Keito Yamakita in a strawweight MMA bout, while Jeremy Pacatiw aims to make it three wins in a row against Ibrahim Dauev.  

The card’s main event will be a strawweight Muay Thai world championship between Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Ellis Badr Barboza.

