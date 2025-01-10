Philippine taekwondo body upbeat on 2025 ahead of general assembly

Certified instructors are going to converge at the Ninoy Aquino Statium for taewondo's annual general assembly.

MANILA, Philippines -- What’s in store for Philippine taekwondo for the year 2025 and beyond – its directions, goals and expectations – will be tackled assiduously as the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) holds its annual National Instructor’s General Assembly Meeting on Sunday, January 12, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Grand Master Hong Sung-chon, the main proponent of the popular Korean sport in the country, and his able lieutenants, led by secretary-general Rocky Samson, will preside the day-long affair as they intend to discuss an array of great possibilities for their athletes as well as the association.

“Grand Master Hong is excited for the first activity of the PTA, and even us, are also motivated and inspired as we are going to set the directions, targets and expectations for 2025,” said Samson.

The year 2024 was worth remembering for PTA, with Tachiana Mangin becoming the first Filipino world junior champion in 28 years after topping her event in World Taekwondo Junior Championships.

More than 700 PTA certified instructors, including regional management committee chairmen, and the top brass of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines taekwondo associations, are expected to join the assembly.

Also up for discussions are the national and regional development programs, national and international competitions scheduled for the year.

As in the past, the association does not only intends to take part, but stamp its class and win medals in major events such as the Southeast Asian Games in Chonburi, Thailand this December; World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China; Asian Taekwondo Championships in Islambad, Pakistan; and World Cadet Taekwondo Championships in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. followed by a practical review of new Poomsae rules and Referee Hand Signal.