Painters rout Bossing for fifth straight win

Rain or Shine's Adrian Nocum (1) puts up a shot over the defense of the Blackwater Bossing Wednesday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters won their fifth straight game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, blasting the Blackwater Bossing, 122-106, Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Rain or Shine exploded in the first quarter, cooled down in the second, but recovered just in time to win five of its six contests thus far.

Blackwater, meanwhile, dropped to 1-6.

Deon Thompson powered the Elasto Painters with 25 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and a block. Adrian Nocum added 22 markers, with 18 coming in the second half, to go with five dimes, three steals, a swat and a dime. Santi Santillan chipped in 20 points.

Rain or Shine waxed hot in the first frame, going up by 23 points, 39-16, thanks to Santillan’s shooting.

But the Bossing stormed back, unleashing a 17-2 run capped by an and-one play by Richard Escoto to slice the lead to just eight, 33-41, in the second.

Blackwater was able to keep in step with Rain or Shine, but the Painters found its rhythm anew, turning a 71-63 lead to a 94-77 advantage late in the third.

It was enough separation for Rain or Shine to breeze through to the finish line, as their double-digit edge stayed.

Blackwater tried to rally back, cutting the deficit to 12, 94-106, but a backbreaking 7-0 burst by the Elasto Painters kept them at bay.

“My primary concern at the beginning was how sharp the guys were going to be coming off an almost three-week break. This is our first game in the new year, medyo concerned ako kung paano nila lalaruin yung first game namin. We’ve had good practices but iba pa rin yung pinapakita mo sa laro,” Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said.

“We had a good first quarter actually. Maganda yung start namin, but we had a really bad second quarter that’s why we lost the 23-point lead. But what’s good about it is it’s a game of runs and we were able to get enough runs for ourselves to win the game,” he added.

Anton Asistio backstopped with 18 points for Rain or Shine, while Caelan Tiongson added 11 markers in 14 minutes of play.

King powered the Bossing with 35 points, 12 boards and four dimes, while Mike Ayonayon had 11.

Rain or Shine will take on Phoenix on Saturday, while Blackwater will face Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.