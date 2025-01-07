^

SEA Games medalist Guarte dies in stabbing attack

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 12:33pm
SEA Games medalist Guarte dies in stabbing attack
Mervin Guarte.
(UPDATED 1:33 P.M.) MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Mervin Guarte suffered a tragic end after a stabbing incident that led to his demise Monday in hometown Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

“We are still in shock, very sad,” said Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation president Alberto Agra after learning of Guarte’s passing.

According to police reports, the unidentified assailant stabbed Guarte to the chest while the latter was sleeping in the living room of Brgy. Councilor Dante Albo Abel at 4:30 a.m.

Guarte, an Air Force man, managed to call for help and was rushed to a nearby hospital before expiring.

It was a gruesome death to an athlete who had brought honor to the country following a pair of SEA Games gold medals in obstacle racing and the same number of silver medals in athletics.

He was 33.

The incident drew an outpouring of condolences from friends and fellow national team mainstays, including Olympic boxing medalists Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Felix Marcial.

“RIP boss meg. Nakakabigla, malungkot kami mga national athletes na kasamahan mo sa nangyari,” said Petecio. “Mine-message mo pa naman ako lagi sa tuwing nananalo ako. Justice para sa iyo.”

"Rest in peace, meg,” said Marcial.

“Mourning for our one of the medalist athletes from Patafa to Obstacle for his untimely demise,” Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, for his part, said.

