National Tennis Championships slated Jan. 6-12Â 

National Tennis Championships slated Jan. 6-12

MANILA, Philippines — The Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships kicks off its 2025 season with the President's Cup Masters scheduled from January 6-12 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Malate, Manila.

The tournament to be held in honor of Philippine Tennis Association presiden and Paranaque City mayor Eric Olivarez, features the Top 8 players in the boys and girls Under 18, 16, 14 and 12 and U10 unisex categories.

The eight players will be divided into two groups based on seedings.

The elimination round is a single round robin, with the top two in each group advancing to the crossover semifinal. The winners will clash for the title.

All matches will be played best-of-three tiebreak sets.

Seeing action in Group A of the boys' U18 are Frank Nhiele Dilao, Kian John Sanchez, Antonio Ng Jr. and Sean Andrei Esick; while in Group B are Bench Neri, France Vhiele Dilao, Stephen Fuertes and Al John Rombawa.

In the girls division, Dhea Angelica Cua, Avegail Joy Ansay, Sanschena Francisco and Shiloh Louisa Cruz are in Group A; while Stefi Marithe Aludo, Sandra Bautista, Daveaine Therese Gauran and Ma. Sophia Justine Moreno are in Group B.