Sigma Rho golf tourney raises funds for national pride, territorial integrity

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 5:15pm
The event brought together members of the diplomatic corps, maritime industry leaders, legal experts, partners and the UP Sigma Rho fraternity, along with their families and friends.

MANILA, Philippines — A golf tournament for a different cause!

While most golf tournaments are geared toward raising funds for the less fortunate, the Sigma Rho Golf Invitational 2024 at the Alabang Country Club, themed “Defenders of the West Philippine Sea,” was to raise awareness for national pride and territorial integrity. 

During the event, Atty. Jesulito Manalo, President of the Sigma Rho Golf Invitational Inc., formally turned over the proceeds to retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio. The tournament successfully raised ?1,125,066.00 to support The Philippine Territory Project, an initiative spearheaded by the Institute of Maritime and Ocean Affairs under Justice Carpio's guidance. The funds will be used to reproduce and distribute the 1875 Carta General del Archipielago Filipino, a historic map that underscores the Philippines’ territorial rights and maritime zones, to schools nationwide. This initiative aims to educate younger generations about the nation’s heritage and foster a deeper understanding of its sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

Justice Carpio, a staunch advocate for maritime sovereignty, delivered an inspiring talk, emphasizing the critical role of historical cartography in asserting the Philippines’ territorial claims. He encouraged attendees to actively contribute to preserving the country’s sovereignty and maritime interests.

Some of the tournament winners pose for posterity.
 

The tournament winners were: 

• Low Gross and  Net Champion: Marcko Alamillo

• Ladies’ Division Runner-Up: Roselyn Demetrio

• Ladies’ Division Champion: Ayni Nuyda

• Men’s Division D Runner-Up: Prisco Ponce

• Men’s Division D Champion: Manny Bergado

• Men’s Division C Runner-Up: Dingo Bonifacio

• Men’s Division C Champion: Sonny Tan

• Men’s Division B Runner-Up: Tomas Puno

• Men’s Division B Champion: Anthony Suntay

• Men’s Division A Runner-Up: Louie Inocillo

• Men’s Division A Champion: Fernando Lim

The tournament was supported by (Platinum SponsorV&A Law, Manalo & Valenton Law; (Gold Sponsors) Philippine Transmarine Carriers Inc., Subic International Golf Club; (Hole Sponsors and Special Contributors) Alabang Country Club, Cnergee KylledMed Philippines, Cocolife, Cocogen Insurance, Harbor Star Shipping, IMP Shipyard and Port Services, Jose Boy Leonardo, Rep. Ronald Cosalan, Golden Anniversary of Sigma Rho, Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, Filipino Shipowners Association, Associated Marine Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines,  Flight Travel Express; (Hole-in-One Sponsors) Cocogen Insurance, Toyota Alabang, JTen – Srixon;  (Raffle Sponsors) Golf Depot, Search Mindscape Foundation Inc., Srixon Alabang and Pocari Sweat.

Support this meaningful cause to promote awareness and education about the Philippines’ rightful territories. For inquiries, contact [email protected].

