Youth athletes told: Keep persevering, studying

Senator Bong Go poses with three-time jiu-jitsu world champion Aleia Aielle Aguilar during the 4th Siklab Youth Sports Awards Night last Thursday, December 5, at the Market! Market! Activity Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 4th Siklab Youth Sports Awards last week at the Market! Market! Activity Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

In his acceptance speech during the event that celebrated the nation’s top young athletes and sports advocates, Go reminded the young athletes to persevere and study hard to achieve their goals.

“Ako po, with or without award, magseserbisyo ako sa aking kapwa Pilipino at mga atleta. Sa mga kabataan po, please lang, mag-aral kayo nang mabuti. Kayo ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito,” the said senator, who is also chairperson of the Senate Committees on Youth and Sports.

Among the awardees, Go stood out as the sole recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his unwavering dedication to advancing Philippine sports and empowering young Filipino athletes.

During the 3rd edition of the awards held last year, Go received the Godfather of the Year citation.

The Siklab Youth Sports Awards is a pioneering event dedicated to recognizing exceptional young athletes who have excelled in grassroots tournaments, such as the Batang Pinoy Games and Palarong Pambansa. Organized by the Philippine Olympic Committee-Philippine Sports Commission-Philippine Paralympic Committee Media Group, it also highlights the accomplishments of youth athletes who have brought pride to the country in international competitions.

This year’s ceremony, which honored 85 individuals across various categories, handed out the following awards: Para Youth Stars, Youth Heroes, Super Kids and Rising Stars.

Also recognized was Olympics silver and bronze winner Nesthy Petecio, who was feted as this year’s Sports Idol; athletics chief Terry Capistrano as Godfather of the Year; and Quezon City 1st District Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde as Trailblazer of the Year.

Also in his speech, Go expressed gratitude and renewed his commitment to nurturing the next generation of athletes.

“I'm so proud and of course sa ating PSC, na sa panahon ko bilang Chairman ng (Senate) Committee on Sports, nakakuha tayo ng unang Olympic gold kay Hidylin Diaz... and ngayon history naman po na naka twin gold tayo kay Carlos Yulo, (at Olympic medals rin) kay Nesty Petecio, and kay Aira Villegas," Go said.

"Magtulungan po tayo para sa sports. Bilang Chairman ng Senate Committees on Health, Youth and Sports, naniniwala po ako na konektado ang health at sports. If we are physically fit, mas hahaba ang ating buhay. Suportahan po natin ang ating mga atleta," he added.

The event not only aims to highlight the talent and perseverance of young athletes but also to inspire the next wave of Filipino sports heroes.