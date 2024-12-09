^

Sports

Youth athletes told: Keep persevering, studying

Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 4:54pm
Youth athletes told: Keep persevering, studying
Senator Bong Go poses with three-time jiu-jitsu world champion Aleia Aielle Aguilar during the 4th Siklab Youth Sports Awards Night last Thursday, December 5, at the Market! Market! Activity Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 4th Siklab Youth Sports Awards last week at the Market! Market! Activity Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

In his acceptance speech during the event that celebrated the nation’s top young athletes and sports advocates, Go reminded the young athletes to persevere and study hard to achieve their goals.

“Ako po, with or without award, magseserbisyo ako sa aking kapwa Pilipino at mga atleta. Sa mga kabataan po, please lang, mag-aral kayo nang mabuti. Kayo ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito,” the said senator, who is also chairperson of the Senate Committees on Youth and Sports.

Among the awardees, Go stood out as the sole recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his unwavering dedication to advancing Philippine sports and empowering young Filipino athletes.

During the 3rd edition of the awards held last year, Go received the Godfather of the Year citation.

The Siklab Youth Sports Awards is a pioneering event dedicated to recognizing exceptional young athletes who have excelled in grassroots tournaments, such as the Batang Pinoy Games and Palarong Pambansa. Organized by the Philippine Olympic Committee-Philippine Sports Commission-Philippine Paralympic Committee Media Group, it also highlights the accomplishments of youth athletes who have brought pride to the country in international competitions.

This year’s ceremony, which honored 85 individuals across various categories, handed out the following awards: Para Youth Stars, Youth Heroes, Super Kids and Rising Stars.

Also recognized was Olympics silver and bronze winner Nesthy Petecio, who was feted as this year’s Sports Idol; athletics chief Terry Capistrano as Godfather of the Year; and Quezon City 1st District Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde as Trailblazer of the Year.

Also in his speech, Go expressed gratitude and renewed his commitment to nurturing the next generation of athletes.

“I'm so proud and of course sa ating PSC, na sa panahon ko bilang Chairman ng (Senate) Committee on Sports, nakakuha tayo ng unang Olympic gold kay Hidylin Diaz... and ngayon history naman po na naka twin gold tayo kay Carlos Yulo, (at Olympic medals rin) kay Nesty Petecio, and kay Aira Villegas," Go said.

"Magtulungan po tayo para sa sports. Bilang Chairman ng Senate Committees on Health, Youth and Sports, naniniwala po ako na konektado ang health at sports. If we are physically fit, mas hahaba ang ating buhay. Suportahan po natin ang ating mga atleta," he added.

The event not only aims to highlight the talent and perseverance of young athletes but also to inspire the next wave of Filipino sports heroes.

SIKLAB YOUTH AWARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hong Kong Eastern bucks notorious Manila traffic

Hong Kong Eastern bucks notorious Manila traffic

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
PBA’s guest team Hong Kong Eastern had two battles to play Friday evening – and they won both of them.
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals rule

Cardinals rule

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
With 36 seconds left, Clint Escamis and the Mapua Cardinals were already shedding tears of joy and celebrating, knowing the...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons clamp down on Archers to close in on UAAP title

Maroons clamp down on Archers to close in on UAAP title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons are a step closer to being crowned the UAAP men’s basketball champions...
Sports
fbtw
Tiu not giving up on NCAA title hopes for Benilde Blazers

Tiu not giving up on NCAA title hopes for Benilde Blazers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
It's back to the drawing board for College of St. Benilde head coach Charles Tiu.
Sports
fbtw
Erram serves suspension vs NorthPort

Erram serves suspension vs NorthPort

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT has a big void to fill in the paint when it faces unbeaten PBA Commissioner’s Cup co-leader NorthPort today with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine jins win 2 silvers, 8 bronzes in world tilt

Philippine jins win 2 silvers, 8 bronzes in world tilt

2 hours ago
The Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo squad capped another season to remember by winning two silver and eight bronze medals...
Sports
fbtw
Game 1 of UAAP Finals boiled down to desire, says La Salle's Topex

Game 1 of UAAP Finals boiled down to desire, says La Salle's Topex

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
La Salle Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson admitted that the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons “wanted...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino fencers rake in medals in Malaysia tilt

Filipino fencers rake in medals in Malaysia tilt

8 hours ago
In a combined effort from different clubs, the Philippines had a record-smashing 19 gold medals with six silvers and 25 bronzes...
Sports
fbtw
Tekken's AK finishes 4th in last chance qualifier for World Tour

Tekken's AK finishes 4th in last chance qualifier for World Tour

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
It was a valiant effort for Filipino Tekken star Alexandre "AK" Laverez as he finished fourth in the Last Chance Qualifier...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with