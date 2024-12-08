^

JPGT continues to shape future of Philippine golf

Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 2:46pm
JPGT continues to shape future of Philippine golf
Brittany Tamayo (left) and Ralph Batican, winners in the 10-12 age category, exemplify the rising talent from the Junior PGT program.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — The recently concluded season marked a milestone for Philippine golf, highlighting both seasoned champions and a fresh wave of talent from the Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT).

While the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) saw a diverse array of winners, and the Ladies PGT (LPGT) delivered thrilling performances, the greatest promise lay in junior golf’s expanding impact.

The JPGT, with 14 tournaments across three regions, culminated in the high-stakes Match Play Championship, providing a robust platform for nurturing future national team members and the next generation of top-notch golfers.

Organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., the JPGT has become a proving ground for young golfers, blending skill development with competitive experience. Across four age categories, these players, including 10-12 category champions Brittany Tamayo and Ralph Batican, displayed technical prowess, composure and focus, suggesting a bright international future.

These junior tournaments instill values that extend beyond the sport — dedication, resilience and camaraderie — that will serve these young athletes well in both their professional and personal lives.

Spearheaded by ICTSI chairman and CEO and longtime golf supporter Ricky Razon, the JPGT reflects a significant commitment to youth sports. It offers year-round competitions on premier courses, exposing players to varied conditions and honing their adaptability and strategic skills. This format is shaping resilient and versatile athletes.

Alongside veteran highlights, such as Tony Lascuña’s fifth Order of Merit (OOM) title, junior golfers stood out, with talent emerging from across the Visayas and Mindanao as the JPGT fulfilled its mission to uncover provincial talent and create opportunities for young players who might otherwise lack exposure to high-level competition.

The Match Play finale at The Country Club underscored their growth in skill and mental toughness, the high-pressure environment serving as a testament on how far these young golfers have come.

The JPGT’s format has brought in players capable of representing the Philippines on a global stage, and its success this season was underscored by the friendships and camaraderie fostered among the players, reinforcing the values of sportsmanship that are essential to golf.

Meanwhile, the seasoned pros, such as Lascuña and Harmie Constantino, provided an aspirational model of success for the juniors.

Constantino’s own OOM title, clinched in challenging weather conditions in Negros Occidental, epitomized the determination and grit that are crucial to championship golf.

The season-ending The Country Club Match Play Invitational delivered a fittingly dramatic conclusion to a year filled with twists and upsets. Arnold Villacencio, 55, emerged as the surprise champion in the men’s division, defeating Albin Engino in a final pairing no one saw coming.

On the women’s side, Florence Bisera solidified her place at the top, overcoming last year’s champion Mikha Fortuna in a gripping title clash. 

Villacencio’s triumph capped off the PGT’s most unpredictable season yet, a campaign where each of the 10 stroke-play legs crowned a different champion, underscoring the tour’s depth of talent.

The convergence of experienced pros and rising juniors made this season one of the most dynamic in PGT history. With a thriving junior circuit and a competitive pro scene, Philippine golf continues to grow, with each tournament fueling the dreams and skills of players poised to be the country's next golf icons.

With a new generation ready to follow in the footsteps of the veterans, the sport has never looked more promising.

