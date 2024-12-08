Given fresh mandate, POC chief Tolentino vows to 'strive for greater heights'

National sports association leaders pose with Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino during the celebration at the Hotel Okura Manila in Pasay City late last week.

MANILA, Philippines -- Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino vowed to uphold further the Olympic motto “Faster, Higher, Stronger-Together” as he thanked sports leaders in a fellowship cum Christmas Party a week after getting a fresh and overwhelming mandate as Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president.

“Let us continue to strive for greater heights in the spirit of teamwork and perfection,” Tolentino, who was recently reelected to a fresh four-year term, told close to three dozen national sports association leaders during the celebration at the Hotel Okura Manila in Pasay City late last week.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all members of the Philippine Olympic Committee,” Tolentino said, adding “your dedication, hard work and unity have been instrumental in shaping the success of Philippine sports this year.”

“Together, we have overcome challenges, celebrated victories, and strengthened our commitment to supporting our athletes and nation,” said Tolentino who, under his watch, bridged two Olympics — Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 — marked with historic gold medals one from weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo and two from gymnast Carlos Yulo.

“Thank you for your unwavering passion and service,” added Tolentino, who during the POC elections last Friday garnered 45 of the possible 61 votes in the Olympic cycle elections.

Among those who celebrated with Tolentino were newly elected POC auditor Donaldo Caringal (volleyball), Executive Board members Leonora Escollante (canoe-kayak-dragon boat), Leah Gonzalez (fencing), Alvin Aguilar (wrestling), Ferdinand Agustin (jiu-jitsu) and Alexander Sulit (judo) and secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan (kickboxing), Ramon “Tats” Suzara, president of the national and Asian volleyball bodies, gymnastics’ Cynthia Carrion and Rowena Eusuya, cycling’s Atty. Billy Sumagui; sepak takraw’s Karen Caballero; boxing’s Marcus Manalo, and Athletes Commission’s Nikko Huelgas.

Olympic boxing medalist Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Felix Marcial joined karate president Richard Lim and table tennis head Ting Ledesma as well as Rolan Llamas (kurash), Reynald Tiangco (tennis), Imelda Regencia (ice hockey) Jobert Yu and Brian Benjamin Lim (esports), Dr. Ernesto Jay Adalem (handball), Becky Garcia (dancesports), Paolo Tancontian (sambo) and Gina Avecilla (bowling).

Also present were Jop Malonzo (vovinam), Chressibel Atienza (wushu), Raul Samson (taekwondo), Jarryd Bello (curling), Charlie Ho (netball), Jonne Go (hockey), Aniceto Facundo II (skateboarding), Red Dumuk (pickleball), Jasper Tanhucco (athletics) and Jezreel Apelar (ski and snowboarding).