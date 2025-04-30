Garra dominates national tryouts for Philippine SEA Age swimming team

MANILA, Philippines — Olympian-trained Sophia Garra of WaveRunners Swim Club swept three events via Qualifying Time Standard (QTS) to lead 10 top podium finishers who made the grade in the MVP/Smart-PAI National Tryouts for the 47th Southeast Asia (SEA) Age-Group Championships over the weekend at the Teofilo Yldefonso Aquatics Center in Malate, Manila.

The 13-year-old junior standout from Malabon City, a protege of 2000 Sydney Olympian Jenny Guerrero, stole the limelight from her much-illustrious competitors. She swept her backstroke events — girls 11-13 50-m, 100-m and 200-m — for automatic inclusion in the Philippine team that will participate in the annual regional championships.

Garra, a Palarong Pambansa and multiple Batang Pinoy medalist, topped the 50-m race in a time of 31.00 seconds, beating the 31.16 QTS, while clocking 1:06.65 to match the QTS in the 100-m. She also captured her third gold medal in the 200-m at 2:23.91 (2:24.34). Her closest rival, Jordane Porsche Sales of Aquaventure, placed second in all three events.

This is the second time for Garra to don the national colors in the prestigious tournament slated in August in Malaysia. She made it last year in Thailand with two QTS-breaking performances.

Joining her in the championships were some of her teammates last year, including Asian SEA Age Championships lone gold medalist Jamesray Mischael Ajido of Royals Swim Club, Filipino-British Alexander Eicler, Kyla Bulaga of La Union, Patricia Santor of Ilustre East, Fil-Briton Rhianna Chantele Coleman of Dax Swim Club, Fil-Am Ava Bautista, FJ Catherine Cruz of NOGCC Swim, Ryian Zach Denzel Belen of FTW Royals, and Albert Jose Amaro of San Beda College.

Ajido, the lone Filipino gold medal winner (boys 12-14 100m butterfly, 55.98) and record-breaker in last year’s Asian Age Group tilt in Capas, Tarlac, ruled the boys’ 16-18 100m butterfly, clocking 55.40 seconds, passing the 55.64 QTS.

The La Salle Greenhills phenom then finished third in the 50-m fly won by Eichler (25.03) with a time of 25.37 seconds, but enough to beat the QTS at 25.48. Amaro got the silver and also qualified with a time of 25.36.

The 16-year-old Coleman, a scholar at the National Academy of Sports in Clark, also got another chance to don the National color as she claimed the gold in the girls 16-18 100-m breaststroke in a time of 1:14.38, just two-tenths of a second better than the QTS.

Those who passed the QTS include Ryian Zach Denzel Belec of FTW Royals in the boys 16-18 50m back clocking 26.89 (QTS, 26.90); Kyla Louise Bulaga of La Union Bull Sharks in the girls 14-15 200m butterfly (2:21.17/2:25.39); Cruz passed the 2:27.22 QTS in girls 16-18 200-m back with a time of 2:23.85, while Patricia Mae Santor passed the 2:26.22 QTS in the girls 16-18 200m butterfly clocking 2:21.00 and Bautista topped the girls 16-18 50-m and 100-m fly in time of 28.04 and 1:03.52, passing the QTS of 28.88 and 1:03.56, respectively.

Gold medalists who came up short of the QTS are Titus Sia, 13, who topped the boys 11-13 1500 freestyle (18:06.90) and 200m freestyle (2:08.75); Paulo Dominick Della Anton in the boys 16-18 200m free (2:01.47); Anya Dela Cruz in the girls 11-13 200m free (2:22.74); Ana David 14-15 class (2:12.25); Billie Blue Mondonedo in the girls 16-18 200m free (2:11.19).