^

Sports

Garra dominates national tryouts for Philippine SEA Age swimming team

Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 5:06pm
Garra dominates national tryouts for Philippine SEA Age swimming team
Sophia Garra (left) with coach Jenny Guerrero

MANILA, Philippines — Olympian-trained Sophia Garra of WaveRunners Swim Club swept three events via Qualifying Time Standard (QTS) to lead 10 top podium finishers who made the grade in the MVP/Smart-PAI National Tryouts for the 47th Southeast Asia (SEA) Age-Group Championships over the weekend at the Teofilo Yldefonso Aquatics Center in Malate, Manila.

The 13-year-old junior standout from Malabon City, a protege of 2000 Sydney Olympian Jenny Guerrero, stole the limelight from her much-illustrious competitors. She swept her backstroke events — girls 11-13 50-m, 100-m and 200-m — for automatic inclusion in the Philippine team that will participate in the annual regional championships.

Garra, a Palarong Pambansa and multiple Batang Pinoy medalist, topped the 50-m race in a time of 31.00 seconds, beating the 31.16 QTS, while clocking 1:06.65 to match the QTS in the 100-m. She also captured her third gold medal in the 200-m at 2:23.91 (2:24.34). Her closest rival, Jordane Porsche Sales of Aquaventure, placed second in all three events.

This is the second time for Garra to don the national colors in the prestigious tournament slated in August in Malaysia. She made it last year in Thailand with two QTS-breaking performances.

Joining her in the championships were some of her teammates last year, including Asian SEA Age Championships lone gold medalist Jamesray Mischael Ajido of Royals Swim Club, Filipino-British Alexander Eicler, Kyla Bulaga of La Union, Patricia Santor of Ilustre East, Fil-Briton Rhianna Chantele Coleman of Dax Swim Club, Fil-Am Ava Bautista, FJ Catherine Cruz of NOGCC Swim, Ryian Zach Denzel Belen of FTW Royals, and Albert Jose Amaro of San Beda College.

Ajido, the lone Filipino gold medal winner (boys 12-14 100m butterfly, 55.98) and record-breaker in last year’s Asian Age Group tilt in Capas, Tarlac, ruled the boys’ 16-18 100m butterfly, clocking 55.40 seconds, passing the 55.64 QTS. 

The La Salle Greenhills phenom then finished third in the 50-m fly won by Eichler (25.03) with a time of 25.37 seconds, but enough to beat the QTS at 25.48. Amaro got the silver and also qualified with a time of 25.36.

The 16-year-old Coleman, a scholar at the National Academy of Sports in Clark, also got another chance to don the National color as she claimed the gold in the girls 16-18 100-m breaststroke in a time of 1:14.38, just two-tenths of a second better than the QTS.

Those who passed the QTS include Ryian Zach Denzel Belec of FTW Royals in the boys 16-18 50m back clocking 26.89 (QTS, 26.90); Kyla Louise Bulaga of La Union Bull Sharks in the girls 14-15 200m butterfly (2:21.17/2:25.39); Cruz passed the 2:27.22 QTS in girls 16-18 200-m back with a time of 2:23.85, while Patricia Mae Santor passed the 2:26.22 QTS in the girls 16-18 200m butterfly clocking 2:21.00 and Bautista topped the girls 16-18 50-m and 100-m fly in time of 28.04 and 1:03.52, passing the QTS of 28.88 and 1:03.56, respectively.

Gold medalists who came up short of the QTS are Titus Sia, 13, who topped the boys 11-13 1500 freestyle (18:06.90) and 200m freestyle (2:08.75); Paulo Dominick Della Anton in the boys 16-18 200m free (2:01.47); Anya Dela Cruz in the girls 11-13 200m free (2:22.74); Ana David 14-15 class (2:12.25); Billie Blue Mondonedo in the girls 16-18 200m free (2:11.19).

SWIMMING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala plays in Rome for French Open warmup

Eala plays in Rome for French Open warmup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Alex Eala will have one more tournament before marching on to her much-awaited main draw debut in the French Open on May 25...
Sports
fbtw
Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

1 day ago
Mavis Espedido cemented her brilliant start in the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship by sweeping the first three Luzon series...
Sports
fbtw
British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

1 day ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, in partnership together with FWD, successfully wrapped up The GREAT British Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Chot on cusp of making history

Chot on cusp of making history

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes has a rare chance of making PBA history this season.
Sports
fbtw
Height, heft versus speed, quickness

Height, heft versus speed, quickness

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Converge carries an added motivation as it faces Rain or Shine in an explosive clash pitting two hot teams in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Steady Suzuki cops JPGT Splendido crown

Steady Suzuki cops JPGT Splendido crown

4 hours ago
Shinichi Suzuki made a resounding return to the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship, showcasing steely resolve and a calm command...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks fall short in attempt to close out series vs Pistons

Knicks fall short in attempt to close out series vs Pistons

By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
Tom Thibodeau saved his final timeout, but it cost the New York Knicks their shot at closing out a playoff series at home...
Sports
fbtw
Rahm out to break 2025 win drought ahead of US PGA Championship

Rahm out to break 2025 win drought ahead of US PGA Championship

5 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Jon Rahm said Wednesday he had not done himself "any favors" in his winless start to the season...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga rips Pasig; Caloocan, Binan post wins

Zamboanga rips Pasig; Caloocan, Binan post wins

5 hours ago
Zamboanga SiKat outgunned Pasig in a shootout, 92-76, on Tuesday and revved up its MPBL drive.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with