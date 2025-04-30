Lady Spikers vow to make semis advantage count

The La Salle Lady Spikers celebrate after a point during their matchup with the UST Tigresses UE Wednesday, April 30, at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — The La Salle Lady Spikers acknowledged that getting the twice-to-beat advantage is just a part of their long journey to their ultimate goal – the Finals.

La Salle on Wednesday fended off the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in a grueling four-setter, 23-25, 25-20, 30-28, 29-27, to grab the last twice-to-beat edge of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament.

Now, the Lady Spikers will take on the dangerous Tigresses equipped with the much-needed upper hand.

After the game, La Salle assistant Noel Orcullo said that the fight is still far from over.

“Sabi ko nga kanina sa kanila, hindi pa tapos ang laban. Nakuha lang natin ang twice-to-beat. Darating din tayo sa actual na semifinals na tayo yung may advantage,” he told reporters.

The challenge, now, is to grab on to the edge and punch a return trip to the finals.

“So kailangan panghawakan natin tong advantage na nakuha natin, wag na nating bitawan pa.”

Last season, La Salle succumbed to UST for the twice-to-beat edge. And the Tigresses eventually beat the Lady Spikers in one game, going to the finals, where they were defeated in two games.

Shevana Laput, for her part, relished the opportunity to rewrite their story.

“Especially the people who were in the lineup last season, we rewrote our story. And with this new team, we know that we can go all the way to the end,” she said.

“And this is just a confidence booster. This shows that we are capable,” she added.

The Final Four will start this Saturday. The UST-La Salle matchup will be held at 6 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Kung tayo ang papalarin, destiny natin ito. Kailangan lang panghawakan natin kung ano yung dapat nating gawin, na kallangan nating manalo, na gustuhin natin,” Orcullo said.

“So siguro sabi ko nga, nasa sa inyo kung paano dadalhin ang team kung saan. Kung dadalhin niyo sa finals, kayo yan, kayo ang gagawa niyan.”