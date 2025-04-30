^

Sports

Lady Spikers vow to make semis advantage count

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 7:07pm
Lady Spikers vow to make semis advantage count
The La Salle Lady Spikers celebrate after a point during their matchup with the UST Tigresses UE Wednesday, April 30, at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — The La Salle Lady Spikers acknowledged that getting the twice-to-beat advantage is just a part of their long journey to their ultimate goal – the Finals.

La Salle on Wednesday fended off the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in a grueling four-setter, 23-25, 25-20, 30-28, 29-27, to grab the last twice-to-beat edge of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament.

Now, the Lady Spikers will take on the dangerous Tigresses equipped with the much-needed upper hand.

After the game, La Salle assistant Noel Orcullo said that the fight is still far from over.

“Sabi ko nga kanina sa kanila, hindi pa tapos ang laban. Nakuha lang natin ang twice-to-beat. Darating din tayo sa actual na semifinals na tayo yung may advantage,” he told reporters.

The challenge, now, is to grab on to the edge and punch a return trip to the finals.

“So kailangan panghawakan natin tong advantage na nakuha natin, wag na nating bitawan pa.”

Last season, La Salle succumbed to UST for the twice-to-beat edge. And the Tigresses eventually beat the Lady Spikers in one game, going to the finals, where they were defeated in two games.

Shevana Laput, for her part, relished the opportunity to rewrite their story.

“Especially the people who were in the lineup last season, we rewrote our story. And with this new team, we know that we can go all the way to the end,” she said.

“And this is just a confidence booster. This shows that we are capable,” she added.

The Final Four will start this Saturday. The UST-La Salle matchup will be held at 6 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Kung tayo ang papalarin, destiny natin ito. Kailangan lang panghawakan natin kung ano yung dapat nating gawin, na kallangan nating manalo, na gustuhin natin,” Orcullo said.

“So siguro sabi ko nga, nasa sa inyo kung paano dadalhin ang team kung saan. Kung dadalhin niyo sa finals, kayo yan, kayo ang gagawa niyan.”

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

1 day ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, in partnership together with FWD, successfully wrapped up The GREAT British Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

1 day ago
Mavis Espedido cemented her brilliant start in the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship by sweeping the first three Luzon series...
Sports
fbtw
Eala plays in Rome for French Open warmup

Eala plays in Rome for French Open warmup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala will have one more tournament before marching on to her much-awaited main draw debut in the French Open on May 25...
Sports
fbtw
Chot on cusp of making history

Chot on cusp of making history

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes has a rare chance of making PBA history this season.
Sports
fbtw
Height, heft versus speed, quickness

Height, heft versus speed, quickness

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Converge carries an added motivation as it faces Rain or Shine in an explosive clash pitting two hot teams in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Sebastian's Migs Pascual relishes reunion with ex-teammates at San Beda

San Sebastian's Migs Pascual relishes reunion with ex-teammates at San Beda

3 hours ago
In a strange situation, Migs Pascual found himself playing against his former teammates when his team San Sebastian went up...
Sports
fbtw
UP tries to make backcourt greater, acquires UE&rsquo;s Maga

UP tries to make backcourt greater, acquires UE’s Maga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Another Red Warrior is heading to Diliman. 
Sports
fbtw
Steady Suzuki cops JPGT Splendido crown

Steady Suzuki cops JPGT Splendido crown

6 hours ago
Shinichi Suzuki made a resounding return to the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship, showcasing steely resolve and a calm command...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina-Pons duo return to sand for Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour bid

Rondina-Pons duo return to sand for Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour bid

6 hours ago
Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons officially make their comeback to the national beach volleyball team as the country hosts...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with