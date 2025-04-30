^

Sports

Tour of Luzon: South Korean yellow jersey holder finishes second to Javiniar in Stage 7

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 5:17pm
Tour of Luzon: South Korean yellow jersey holder finishes second to Javiniar in Stage 7
Joo Dae Young of Gapyeong Cycling Team
Tour of Luzon

LABRADOR, Pangasinan — South Korean Joo Dae Young of Gapyeong Cycling Team struck with a podium finish in the 15.2-kilometer Stage 7 individual time trial ahead of the dreaded Baguio ascent of the MPTC Tour of Luzon: Great Revival on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old two-time Korean national champion clocked 18 minutes and three seconds in finishing second behind eventual stage winner Joseph Javiniar of Excellent Noodles, who clocked an impressive 17:25.

“Today, I’m getting more time. Tomorrow, I don’t think so,” said Joo moments after his second podium finish in the short but sweet lap that started in Lingayen and ended in front of the municipal hall here.

Metro Pacific Tollways Drivehub’s Mervin Corpuz was third with an 18:17 time.

The effort earned Joo precious seconds to his lead and now owns a total aggregate time of 17:59:37, or 2.10 minutes ahead of his closest pursuer Corpuz (18:01:47).

Victoria Sports’ Nichol Pajera jumped from seventh to third after ending up fourth in Stage Seven and has 18:02:42 while Standard Insurance’s Jan Paul Morales (18:02:46) and Jeremy Lizardo (18:02:51), MPTD’s Jonel Carcueva (18:03:13), Go for Gold’s Jerico Jay Lucero (18:03:40), Exodus Army’s Mar Francis Sudario (18:03:57), 7-Eleven’s Rench Michael Bondoc (18:03:57) and Standard’s Ronald Oranza (18:04:35) rounded out the top 10.

After seven grueling but relatively flat stages in the MPTC Tour of Luzon: Great Revival, everything will now boil down to this one final stage that could make or break dreams.

And Joo, who will wear the yellow jersey again, knows the 177.54-kilometer Stage Eight from Lingayen to the feared mountain passes of Baguio would be far from easy.

Joo also has one dilemma entering Baguio — he will have to defend his lead with a lone teammate teammate standing in Jang Jun Hyeok after the rest of his squad fell like dominoes due to various reasons.

“My team is just two, me and one person. But we’ll keep going,” he said.

Corpuz, a 27-year-old nephew of multi-awarded Santy Barnachea, for his part, said he’s ready to take on the challenge.

“I’m 100% ready,” he said.

But don’t treat Stage 8 as a Joo-Corpuz show as practically everybody trailing by mere 10 minutes or less have a legitimate shot of claiming the one crown all cyclists crave — the Tour title.

“It’s still anybody’s race,” said Commissaire1 Jun Lomibao.

That’s the reason Barnachea, MPTD’s director a winner of two Tour crowns and two Ronda titles, gave Corpuz and his team one marching order — attack at the start of the ascent.

“I just told the boys to make the move and attack at will when they see the mountains,” he said.

 Like the individual race, the over team race is far from settled as Standard Insurance continued to cling at No. 1 with a 71:01:14, or just 32 ticks ahead of MPTD (71:01:46).

CYCLING

TOUR OF LUZON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala plays in Rome for French Open warmup

Eala plays in Rome for French Open warmup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Alex Eala will have one more tournament before marching on to her much-awaited main draw debut in the French Open on May 25...
Sports
fbtw
Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

1 day ago
Mavis Espedido cemented her brilliant start in the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship by sweeping the first three Luzon series...
Sports
fbtw
British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

1 day ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, in partnership together with FWD, successfully wrapped up The GREAT British Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Chot on cusp of making history

Chot on cusp of making history

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes has a rare chance of making PBA history this season.
Sports
fbtw
Height, heft versus speed, quickness

Height, heft versus speed, quickness

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Converge carries an added motivation as it faces Rain or Shine in an explosive clash pitting two hot teams in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Steady Suzuki cops JPGT Splendido crown

Steady Suzuki cops JPGT Splendido crown

4 hours ago
Shinichi Suzuki made a resounding return to the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship, showcasing steely resolve and a calm command...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina-Pons duo return to sand for Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour bid

Rondina-Pons duo return to sand for Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour bid

5 hours ago
Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons officially make their comeback to the national beach volleyball team as the country hosts...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks fall short in attempt to close out series vs Pistons

Knicks fall short in attempt to close out series vs Pistons

By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
Tom Thibodeau saved his final timeout, but it cost the New York Knicks their shot at closing out a playoff series at home...
Sports
fbtw
Rahm out to break 2025 win drought ahead of US PGA Championship

Rahm out to break 2025 win drought ahead of US PGA Championship

5 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Jon Rahm said Wednesday he had not done himself "any favors" in his winless start to the season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with