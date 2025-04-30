San Sebastian's Migs Pascual relishes reunion with ex-teammates at San Beda

MANILA, Philippines — In a strange situation, Migs Pascual found himself playing against his former teammates when his team San Sebastian went up against San Beda in the University Belt Cup on Wednesday held at San Beda Gym.

A former team captain of San Beda Red Cubs, Pascual had a reunion of sorts with his former teammates, but as an opposing member of the Stags, the team which he now plays for in the NCAA.

In their game against the Red Lions, Pascual had an encounter guarding his best friend, RC Calimag and his brother, Richie. He found himself reunited as well with former Red Cubs teammates Penny Estacio and Yukien Andrada.

San Beda was also able to recruit Pascual’s former Batang Gilas teammate, Bismark Lina.

Even Pascual’s former La Salle-Zobel teammate Andrei Santos, is now with San Beda — as an assistant coach

“Parang ako nga lang yung nahiwalay eh, pero ganun naman talaga. Tayo naman kung saan tayo may chance mag-grow, doon tayo,” said Pascual.

“Kung player ka talaga, yun ang titingnan mo. Whether you’re playing for a team na contender, or a mid-level team, you’re always after your growth.”

“But we had a great time competing. We had good runs as teammates and I’m happy that they’re still playing at a high level, pati na rin yung mga dati kong teammates sa Gilas, like Kai Sotto and Carl Tamayo. Look at where they are now.”

Pascual’s San Sebastian team is using the U-Belt Cup as a preseason build up for the coming NCAA season and he is excited to help his team in reaching a potential Final Four run under new head coach Rob Labagala.

Now playing his second season with the Stags, Pascual is happy to be handled by Labagala, a former PBA player-turned coach, who handled him in another team before and has helped him in his development as a young player back when he was still in high school.