^

Sports

San Sebastian's Migs Pascual relishes reunion with ex-teammates at San Beda

Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 4:21pm
San Sebastian's Migs Pascual relishes reunion with ex-teammates at San Beda
Migs Pascual of the San Sebastian Stags

MANILA, Philippines — In a strange situation, Migs Pascual found himself playing against his former teammates when his team San Sebastian went up against San Beda in the University Belt Cup on Wednesday held at San Beda Gym.

A former team captain of San Beda Red Cubs, Pascual had a reunion of sorts with his former teammates, but as an opposing member of the Stags, the team which he now plays for in the NCAA.

In their game against the Red Lions, Pascual had an encounter guarding his best friend, RC Calimag and his brother, Richie. He found himself reunited as well with former Red Cubs teammates Penny Estacio and Yukien Andrada.

San Beda was also able to recruit Pascual’s former Batang Gilas teammate, Bismark Lina.

Even Pascual’s former La Salle-Zobel teammate Andrei Santos, is now with San Beda — as an assistant coach

“Parang ako nga lang yung nahiwalay eh, pero ganun naman talaga. Tayo naman kung saan tayo may chance mag-grow, doon tayo,” said Pascual.

“Kung player ka talaga, yun ang titingnan mo. Whether you’re playing for a team na contender, or a mid-level team, you’re always after your growth.”  

“But we had a great time competing. We had good runs as teammates and I’m happy that they’re still playing at a high level, pati na rin yung mga dati kong teammates sa Gilas, like Kai Sotto and Carl Tamayo. Look at where they are now.”

Pascual’s San Sebastian team is using the U-Belt Cup as a preseason build up for the coming NCAA season and he is excited to help his team in reaching a potential Final Four run under new head coach Rob Labagala.

Now playing his second season with the Stags, Pascual is happy to be handled by Labagala, a former PBA player-turned coach, who handled him in another team before and has helped him in his development as a young player back when he was still in high school.

MIGS PASCUAL

NCAA PHILIPPINES

SAN SEBASTIAN

STAGS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

1 day ago
Mavis Espedido cemented her brilliant start in the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship by sweeping the first three Luzon series...
Sports
fbtw
British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

1 day ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, in partnership together with FWD, successfully wrapped up The GREAT British Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Chot on cusp of making history

Chot on cusp of making history

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes has a rare chance of making PBA history this season.
Sports
fbtw
Height, heft versus speed, quickness

Height, heft versus speed, quickness

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Converge carries an added motivation as it faces Rain or Shine in an explosive clash pitting two hot teams in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Corpuz zooms to No. 2 overall after runner-up finish in Tour of Luzon Stage 6

Corpuz zooms to No. 2 overall after runner-up finish in Tour of Luzon Stage 6

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Mervin Corpuz posted his second podium finish in Stage 6 to jump from fifth to second overall in the MPTC Tour of Luzon:...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rahm out to break 2025 win drought ahead of US PGA Championship

Rahm out to break 2025 win drought ahead of US PGA Championship

3 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Jon Rahm said Wednesday he had not done himself "any favors" in his winless start to the season...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga rips Pasig; Caloocan, Binan post wins

Zamboanga rips Pasig; Caloocan, Binan post wins

4 hours ago
Zamboanga SiKat outgunned Pasig in a shootout, 92-76, on Tuesday and revved up its MPBL drive.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics dispose of Magic; Pistons stay alive vs Knicks

Celtics dispose of Magic; Pistons stay alive vs Knicks

5 hours ago
The reigning NBA champions Boston Celtics overpowered the Orlando Magic with a series-clinching 120-89 victory at the TD...
Sports
fbtw
Growing roots &mdash; Remembering K.J. Choi&rsquo;s 25 years on PGA Tour

Growing roots — Remembering K.J. Choi’s 25 years on PGA Tour

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 5 hours ago
When the South Korean contingent shows up in strength at this week’s The CJ Cup Byron Nelson — a legacy tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with