PSA Awards to set spotlight on decorated year for Philippine sports

Philippines' Carlos Yulo, Paris 2024 Olympic Games double gold medalist in gymnastics, waves from a float during a celebratory homecoming parade along a street in Manila on August 14, 2024. Thousands of shrieking fans jammed the streets of the Philippine capital Manila on August 14 in a celebratory homecoming parade for Paris Olympics double gold medallist Carlos Yulo.

MANILA, Philippines — A year to remember in Philippine sports annals will be celebrated by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) in grand fashion as it holds its annual Awards Night on January 27, 2025 at the historic Manila Hotel.

The country’s oldest media organization headed by its president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, is set to honor the best and brightest personalities and entities who made the country proud in the year about to end.

In a memorable 2024 campaign, the Philippines elevated its standards by gaining a first ever double gold medal in the Olympics courtesy of dynamic gymnast Carlos Yulo during the 33rd edition of the Games in Paris, France.

The feat came four years after lady weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz gave the country a breakthrough Olympic gold in Tokyo, and transpired during the same period when the Filipinos commemorate their 100 years of participation in the quadrennial showcase.

The Paris stint also saw boxing rising to the occasion again by winning a pair of bronze through the robust fists of Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.

Yulo and the rest of the Filipino Olympians including the country’s representatives to the Paralympic Games, will be at the forefront of the traditional festivities where the awarding of the Athlete of the Year serves as its highlight.

Another special part of the program is the induction of another Filipino great to the PSA Hall of Fame. The late track and field legend Lydia De Vega was the last celebrated athlete to be recognized with the honor.

In celebration of the country’s centennial participation in the Summer Games, past Filipino Olympians will likewise have their own moments during the awards ceremony.

The customary awards like the Executive of the Year, National Sports Association (NSA) of the Year, President’s Award, and top performers such as Mr. Basketball, Ms. Volleyball, among others, are also going to be handed out.

To be recognized too, are major awardees in different sports, the usual citations to different sports figures and individuals, and the regular Tony Siddayao Awards and MILO Awards for junior athletes.

Not to be forgotten with a prayer and minute of silence are the personalities who passed away in the year 2024.