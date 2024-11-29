Ex-Archer Emman Galman commits to UST

Emman Galman gestures to the crowd during his time with the La Salle Green Archers back in UAAP Season 84.

MANILA, Philippines – A sharpshooter is taking his talents to Espana Boulevard in Manila.

Former La Salle Green Archer Emman Galman has transferred to the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, the guard confirmed, bringing with him his outside shooting starting next season.

The winger was an NCAA prospect recruited by universities such as Letran and Benilde, but nothing panned out as he went through personal challenges.

“Naglaro ako sa La Salle nang one year, tapos lipat ako sa CSB, tapos Letran. Kaso 'di ako natuloy sa CSB at Letran kasi namatay yung mother ko. Bali recruit ako doon, pero hindi ako nakapaglaro, mahirap pa rin kasi para sa akin ang pagkawala ng mother ko,” Galman told Philstar.com

After two years, Galman found himself “out of nowhere” going to a UST squad that just returned to the Final Four.

“Nakapahinga ako dalawang taon tapos sumubok lang ako ulit, napunta na ko sa UST. Out of nowhere lang talaga, basta lang ako pumunta dito. Tapos, yun na welcome naman ako nila coach Pido [Jarencio],” Galman said.

“Nag walk-in tryout ako, nagpunta lang talaga ako mag-isa, tapos sumabay ako sa Team A and ayon nagustohan naman nila ako,” he added.

The guard looks forward to bringing his experience to the Growling Tigers as he is eligible to play the next UAAP Season 88.

“Madala ko pa rin sana yung kagaya nang ginagawa ako dati na sipag ko sa laro at gusto ko yung manalo eh, kaya nagpunta ako ng UST,” Galman added. -- Brent Sagre, intern