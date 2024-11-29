AcroCity, Mighty Sports dispute title in Xavier Alumni hoops tourney

Led by Caesar and Angelo Wongchuking, the Mighty Sports team members pose prior to a game in the Xavier Alumni Basketball League.

MANILA, Philippines — AcroCity inched closer to history in the Xavier Alumni Basketball League (XABL) by downing Uratex 2018, 76-67, recently to advance to the winner-take-all finals at the Xavier School Sports Center in Greenhills, San Juan.

Through the splendid performance of former PBA star Joseph Yeo, AcroCity, a charming and newest development estate at the heart of Guiguinto, Bulacan, defeated the Uratex side of former La Salle captain Joaqui Manuel in an exciting contest.

AcroCity is boasts of a lovely 3-star hotel, a fine dining restaurant, wellness center and logistics warehousing.

Yeo got able support from former UP Maroons star Jarrel Lim and Keith Wongchuking as the Mike Fermin-mentored AcroCity moved a win away from becoming the youngest squad to reign supreme in the longest runner alumni league in the country.

Interestingly, standing in the way of AcroCity is sister team Mighty Sports 2010-11 of Angelo Wongshuking and coach TY Tang, which subdued PetOne, 74-70, thanks to the heroics of Harold Ng and former pro Rafael Banal.

This marks the first time that sister teams from the Mighty Sports organization of Caesar Wongchuking will be battling for the ultimate prize.

Mighty Sports organization owns the most number of titles in the alumni league with 14 apart. Backstopped by veteran NBA players, Mighty Sports ruled the Jones Cup twice — 2016 and 2019 — and the Dubai Invitational championships in 2020, becoming the first non-Middle East team to win the prestigious event.