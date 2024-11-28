^

PVL strikes partnership with Watsons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 2:53pm
PVL strikes partnership with Watsons
The PVL and Watsons struck a partnership that will “elevate health and beauty in the community.” From left: Ms. Sharon Decapia - Watsons PH SAVP-Marketing, PR & Sustainability Controller; Mr. Jared De Guzman - Watsons PH Customer Director; Kim Kianna Dy; Mr. Jefferson Go - Watsons PH Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Ricky Palou - PVL President; Jolina Dela Cruz; Mr. Sherwin Malonzo - PVL Commissioner; and Mr. Fred Fateh - PVL Marketing Director
(Photo release)

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and health and beauty retailer Watsons have partnered up “to elevate health and beauty in the community.” 

In a statement, Watsons said that the partnership will “elevate the excitement both on and off the court” of the ongoing All-Filipino Conference. 

There, Watsons and the PVL will launch a nationwide campaign that will cover a variety of exclusive offers, vouchers, content and surprises.

Fans will be able to earn opportunities to meet and greet their favorite PVL superstars, as well as win free tickets to watch matches live. 

Fans could also enjoy 10% off at any Watsons store in Cebu and Iloilo by showing their game tickets.

“While PVL has captivated the nation with the incredible energy and talent of its athletes, we at Watsons believe we can take this league to even greater heights,” Jefferson Go, the chief operating officer of Watsons Philippines, said. 

“With our expertise in health and beauty, and our deep connection with our customers, we are here to help sustain and strengthen the players’ ability to excel on the court and beyond, and to enrich the experience of the passionate PVL fans who cheer them on,” he added.

Go further stated that the partnership will push them to open more doors and unlock opportunities to foster healthier communities.

For his part, PVL president Ricky Palou said that the partnership will “contribute greatly to the continuation” of the league’s success.

“Furthermore, I consider this as more proof that the Philippines has truly transitioned into a ‘volleyball country,’ and I am proud to stand here and realize the impact that we all have imparted on this,” Palou said. 

The partnership was finalized on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena. PVL stars Kianna Dy and Jolina dela Cruz graced the event.

