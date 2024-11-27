Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

From left: Mason Amos, Kevin Quiambao and Carl Tamayo gesture to the crowd during Gilas Pilipinas' clash against Hong Kong Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The Philippines won, 93-54.

MANILA, Philippines — Optimism is brewing for Gilas Pilipinas with “future superstars” Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Mason Amos, Philippine head coach Tim Cone said.

The young guns starred in Gilas’ 93-54 win over Hong Kong on Sunday, November 24. Tamayo top-scored for the Nationals with 18 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes. He shot 8-of-15 from the field.

Quimbao, for his part, had eight points, five rebounds and four assists, while Amos had three points after making one of his five attempts from deep.

“I won't stop saying this, they are the superstars of this team down the road and they're still learning and feeling their way,” he told reporters after the 93-54 win.

Cone lauded the three players, who showcased all-around brilliance.

“Well, I think the one sitting next to me, Carl, I told him, I remember I told you coming out in the first half, he got out, he hit a 3-point shot, he went to the basket, he had a post-up, he had an offensive rebound, that all scores — and that's what we're looking for our young guys,” the coach said.

“We want to use their total game, and that's the case with him, that's the case with KQ, and even Mason. Mason is a specialist in terms of taking 3-point shots, but we're trying to get him to expand his game as well,” he added.

In Gilas’ 93-89 win over New Zealand last Thursday, November 21, Amos and Quiambao did not see the floor. Tamayo, for his part, only had seven minutes of playing time.

“I get on Carl hard, as he knows, and we all come into the team with different habits, and so it's really trying to get us all on the same page and creating the same habits so we can all play together and read each other together,” Cone said.

“And so this is not, as we always keep saying, this is not an all-star team. We're not out there to showcase our individual skills, and we've got to come together as a team, and sometimes it takes some hard coaching, and that's what I love about this team. They really accept that idea, and it makes it so much easier from a coaching standpoint to handle this team. I love this team.”

Tamayo tipped his hat to the team’s veterans, who he said kept them confident.

“I think our veterans always talk to us to be confident every time we step on the floor. You know, we had a chance to play, but we tried to put our talent in the system of Coach Tim, which we're trying,” he stressed.

“And I think I just took some shots that I made. I'm just very happy for it.”

Following New Zealand’s win over Chinese Taipei on Monday, Gilas formalized its eight consecutive trip to the FIBA Asia Cup in next year’s Jeddah, Saudi Arabia tournament. It will be the Philippines’ 29th overall appearance in the continental meet.