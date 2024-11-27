^

Sports

Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 11:11am
Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos
From left: Mason Amos, Kevin Quiambao and Carl Tamayo gesture to the crowd during Gilas Pilipinas' clash against Hong Kong Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The Philippines won, 93-54.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Optimism is brewing for Gilas Pilipinas with “future superstars” Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Mason Amos, Philippine head coach Tim Cone said. 

The young guns starred in Gilas’ 93-54 win over Hong Kong on Sunday, November 24. Tamayo top-scored for the Nationals with 18 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes. He shot 8-of-15 from the field.

Quimbao, for his part, had eight points, five rebounds and four assists, while Amos had three points after making one of his five attempts from deep. 

“I won't stop saying this, they are the superstars of this team down the road and they're still learning and feeling their way,” he told reporters after the 93-54 win.

Cone lauded the three players, who showcased all-around brilliance. 

“Well, I think the one sitting next to me, Carl, I told him, I remember I told you coming out in the first half, he got out, he hit a 3-point shot, he went to the basket, he had a post-up, he had an offensive rebound, that all scores — and that's what we're looking for our young guys,” the coach said. 

“We want to use their total game, and that's the case with him, that's the case with KQ, and even Mason. Mason is a specialist in terms of taking 3-point shots, but we're trying to get him to expand his game as well,” he added.

In Gilas’ 93-89 win over New Zealand last Thursday, November 21, Amos and Quiambao did not see the floor. Tamayo, for his part, only had seven minutes of playing time. 

“I get on Carl hard, as he knows, and we all come into the team with different habits, and so it's really trying to get us all on the same page and creating the same habits so we can all play together and read each other together,” Cone said. 

“And so this is not, as we always keep saying, this is not an all-star team. We're not out there to showcase our individual skills, and we've got to come together as a team, and sometimes it takes some hard coaching, and that's what I love about this team. They really accept that idea, and it makes it so much easier from a coaching standpoint to handle this team. I love this team.” 

Tamayo tipped his hat to the team’s veterans, who he said kept them confident.

“I think our veterans always talk to us to be confident every time we step on the floor. You know, we had a chance to play, but we tried to put our talent in the system of Coach Tim, which we're trying,” he stressed.

“And I think I just took some shots that I made. I'm just very happy for it.” 

Following New Zealand’s win over Chinese Taipei on Monday, Gilas formalized its eight consecutive trip to the FIBA Asia Cup in next year’s Jeddah, Saudi Arabia tournament. It will be the Philippines’ 29th overall appearance in the continental meet.

BASKETBALL

CARL TAMAYO

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

MASON AMOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bautista holds ground

Bautista holds ground

12 hours ago
Javie Bautista proved his mettle against some of the world’s top junior golfers to claim the runner-up spot at the Malaysian...
Sports
fbtw
Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Top-seeded Quezon eked out a gutsy 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15, Game 1 win over Biñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Win or go home.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas looks forward to winning on the road

Gilas looks forward to winning on the road

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“Year One” is in the books but as early as now, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is already thinking about how to...
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong Eastern tests Phoenix

Hong Kong Eastern tests Phoenix

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Will foreign guest team Hong Kong Eastern take the PBA Commissioner’s Cup by storm like the Bay Area Dragons two years...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI kiteboarding tilt celebrates 10th anniversary

ICTSI kiteboarding tilt celebrates 10th anniversary

3 hours ago
The ICTSI Philippine Kiteboarding Tour marks its milestone 10th staging at Surf City Borongan from November 29 to December...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-teammates reunited as Fnatic ONIC Philippines coaches

Ex-teammates reunited as Fnatic ONIC Philippines coaches

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Fnatic ONIC Philippines' coaches Anthony "YnoT" Senedrin and Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon, who previously competed in the...
Sports
fbtw
Hawks fined $100,000 for Trae Young missing NBA Cup game

Hawks fined $100,000 for Trae Young missing NBA Cup game

4 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks were fined $100,000 by the NBA after a league investigation into star guard Trae Young missing an NBA Cup...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT hitters strike again

PLDT hitters strike again

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
PLDT didn’t leave anything to chance as it steamrolled past Capital1 Solar, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, yesterday to seize...
Sports
fbtw
Kai ready for NBA

Kai ready for NBA

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
PBA vice chairman/Gilas project director Alfancis Chua is upbeat on Kai Sotto’s basketball future and based on his performance...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with