Siklab Youth Awards to fete future of Philippine sports

MANILA, Philippines — The finest young Filipino athletes get their share of the spotlight as they are set to be celebrated in the Nickel Asia Corporation Siklab Youth Sports Awards 2024 on December 5 at the Market! Market! Activity Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

A total of 79 youth and junior athletes from 36 sports will be recognized in the fourth edition of the awards night organized by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC)-Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC)-Philippine Olympic Committee Media Group (PSC).

World junior champions Tachiana Mangin of taekwondo, weightlifters Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan headline the Young Heroes Awards together with 2024 US Junior Girls champion Rianne Mikhaela Malixi of golf and wushu’s Alexander Gabriel Delos Reyes.

Joining them are Asian junior gymnastics gold medalist Karl Eldrew Yulo, world youth champion Isabella Butler of ju-jitsu, Asian age-group swimming gold medalist Jamesray Mishael Ajido and table tennis youth champion Kheith Rhynne Cruz.

The event supported by MVPSF, CEL Logistics, Go For Gold, Entrepro, Pacquiao Coffee and powered by Smart will likewise fete muay thai world champions Janbrix Ramiscal and Lyre Anie Ngina, and chess Olympiad gold medalist Ruelle Canino in the Super Kids Award category.

Four special awards will be handed out to Olympic boxing medalist Nesthy Petecio as this year’s Sports Idol, longtime sports manager Agapito "Terry’’ Capistrano as Godfather of the Year, and noted youth sports supporters Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong’’ Go (Lifetime Achievement Award) and Quezon City 1st District Rep. Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde (Trailblazer of the Year Award).

Three-time jiu-jitsu world champion Aleia Aielle Aguilar, Palarong Pambansa multiple gold medalists Albert Jose Amaro II (seven golds) of swimming, Mitchloni Dinauanao and Francis Dave Sombal (five golds each) of dancesports banner the Rising Youth Stars Award category.

Also leading the list are world youth muay champion Royeth Rosa, fencers Yuna Canlas, Willa Galvez, Hagia Del Castillo and Nicol Amethyst Canlas along with golfers Francesca Nicole Gaisano Gan, Geoffrey Drew Ong Tan, swimmer Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh and figure skater Dawn Jasmine Gothong.

A total of 30 awardees have been lined up in the Youth Heroes Award, including Ana Bhianca Espenilla (athletics), John Andre Aguja (cycling), JR Pandi (badminton), Brandon Sanchez (baseball), Kieffer Alas (basketball), Marc Dylan Custodio (bowling), Nick Anjelo Payla (boxing) and Naina Dominique Tagle (archery), Gavin Moses Bangayan Ti (obstacle course racing), Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (swimming), Jonathan Reyes (squash), Jeniva Consigna (sambo) and Joseph Godbout (modern pentathlon).

Meanwhile, Ella Olaso (wrestling), Danielle Escolano (bowling), Xian Baguhin (boxing) Elaiza Yulo (gymnastics), Sebastien Mañalac (karate), Julia Claret Bintulan (karate), Zyche Mae Cruz Jizmundo (pencak silat), Shai Nitura (volleyball), Mariam Grace Balisme (wrestling), Paul Sondrei Capinig (wrestling), Andreas Lucho Aguilar (wrestling), Johanna Jeiel Barbero (wushu), Mark John Lazo (wushu), Carlstein Jade Dulay (sailing), Josa Gonzales (sailing), Marvin Mandac (cycling) and Thirdy Mana-ay (cycling) complete the roster for the Super Kids accolade.