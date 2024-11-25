^

Sports

Siklab Youth Awards to fete future of Philippine sports

Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 1:50pm
Siklab Youth Awards to fete future of Philippine sports

MANILA, Philippines — The finest young Filipino athletes get their share of the spotlight as they are set to be celebrated in the Nickel Asia Corporation Siklab Youth Sports Awards 2024 on December 5 at the Market! Market! Activity Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

A total of 79 youth and junior athletes from 36 sports will be recognized in the fourth edition of the awards night organized by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC)-Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC)-Philippine Olympic Committee Media Group (PSC).

World junior champions Tachiana Mangin of taekwondo, weightlifters Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan headline the Young Heroes Awards together with 2024 US Junior Girls champion Rianne Mikhaela Malixi of golf and wushu’s Alexander Gabriel Delos Reyes.

Joining them are Asian junior gymnastics gold medalist Karl Eldrew Yulo, world youth champion Isabella Butler of ju-jitsu, Asian age-group swimming gold medalist Jamesray Mishael Ajido and table tennis youth champion Kheith Rhynne Cruz.

The event supported by MVPSF, CEL Logistics, Go For Gold, Entrepro, Pacquiao Coffee and powered by Smart will likewise fete muay thai world champions Janbrix Ramiscal and Lyre Anie Ngina, and chess Olympiad gold medalist Ruelle Canino in the Super Kids Award category.

Four special awards will be handed out to Olympic boxing medalist Nesthy Petecio as this year’s Sports Idol, longtime sports manager Agapito "Terry’’ Capistrano as Godfather of the Year, and noted youth sports supporters Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong’’ Go (Lifetime Achievement Award) and Quezon City 1st District Rep. Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde (Trailblazer of the Year Award).

Three-time jiu-jitsu world champion Aleia Aielle Aguilar, Palarong Pambansa multiple gold medalists Albert Jose Amaro II (seven golds) of swimming, Mitchloni Dinauanao and Francis Dave Sombal (five golds each) of dancesports banner the Rising Youth Stars Award category.

Also leading the list are world youth muay champion Royeth Rosa, fencers Yuna Canlas, Willa Galvez, Hagia Del Castillo and Nicol Amethyst Canlas along with golfers Francesca Nicole Gaisano Gan, Geoffrey Drew Ong Tan, swimmer Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh and figure skater Dawn Jasmine Gothong.

A total of 30 awardees have been lined up in the Youth Heroes Award, including Ana Bhianca Espenilla (athletics), John Andre Aguja (cycling), JR Pandi (badminton), Brandon Sanchez (baseball), Kieffer Alas (basketball), Marc Dylan Custodio (bowling), Nick Anjelo Payla (boxing) and Naina Dominique Tagle (archery), Gavin Moses Bangayan Ti (obstacle course racing), Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (swimming), Jonathan Reyes (squash), Jeniva Consigna (sambo) and Joseph Godbout (modern pentathlon).

Meanwhile, Ella Olaso (wrestling), Danielle Escolano (bowling), Xian Baguhin (boxing) Elaiza Yulo (gymnastics), Sebastien Mañalac (karate), Julia Claret Bintulan (karate), Zyche Mae Cruz Jizmundo (pencak silat), Shai Nitura (volleyball), Mariam Grace Balisme (wrestling), Paul Sondrei Capinig (wrestling), Andreas Lucho Aguilar (wrestling), Johanna Jeiel Barbero (wushu), Mark John Lazo (wushu), Carlstein Jade Dulay (sailing), Josa Gonzales (sailing), Marvin Mandac (cycling) and Thirdy Mana-ay (cycling) complete the roster for the Super Kids accolade.

SIKLAB YOUTH AWARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Injury sidelines crowd darling Dwight Ramos in Gilas match vs Hong Kong

Injury sidelines crowd darling Dwight Ramos in Gilas match vs Hong Kong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
A calf injury ruled out Dwight Ramos in Gilas Pilipinas’ win over Hong Kong on Sunday, coach Tim Cone said.
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin reflects on 'tough' UAAP season for Blue Eagles

Baldwin reflects on 'tough' UAAP season for Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite “a year of adversity,” Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said that there are no regrets for the Blue Eagles’...
Sports
fbtw
Golden throw for Trangia

Golden throw for Trangia

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Tanker Anton Paulo Della of San Fernando, La Union splashed his way to a record-breaking effort even as thrower Courtney Jewel...
Sports
fbtw
Giannis, Lillard lead Bucks over Hornets as Spurs beat Warriors

Giannis, Lillard lead Bucks over Hornets as Spurs beat Warriors

1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Damian Lillard added 31 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over visiting Charlotte 125-119...
Sports
fbtw
Milka Romero declares commitment to help grow Philippine sports

Milka Romero declares commitment to help grow Philippine sports

1 day ago
The No. 1 nominee of 1Pacman is excited and ready to give back whatever she has being a successful entrepreneur. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cavs nail 17th win; Celtics escape Wolves; Heat pull through in OT

Cavs nail 17th win; Celtics escape Wolves; Heat pull through in OT

3 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell and reserve Ty Jerome each scored 26 points to spark the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers over Toronto, 122-108,...
Sports
fbtw
Stags newcomer Pascual shows potential with skillset

Stags newcomer Pascual shows potential with skillset

3 hours ago
Former national youth team co-captain Migs Pascual wasted no time in showcasing his talent in his first playing season with...
Sports
fbtw
IOC presidential aspirant: 'We run risk of losing women's sport'

IOC presidential aspirant: 'We run risk of losing women's sport'

4 hours ago
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has vowed to protect women's sport following the gender eligibility row at this year's...
Sports
fbtw
Honor of Kings to launch Philippine League in 2025

Honor of Kings to launch Philippine League in 2025

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Honor of Kings is set to launch its Philippine league next year as the esports title eyes growth and engagement for its local...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with