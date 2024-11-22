^

Filipino boxing prospect Martin to fight in Mexico anew

Philstar.com
November 22, 2024 | 3:47pm
Carl Jammes Martin (24-0, with 19 knockouts) takes pride in being an Igorot fighter.

MANILA, Philippines — Rising Filipino boxer Carl Jammes Martin is set for another fight in Mexico, this time against brawler Ruben Tostado Garcia in a non-title super-bantamweight bout on November 30.

“Carl Martin looks to close out 2024 with a big victory for a world title fight in 2025,” said international matchmaker Sean Gibbons, also president of Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions. “We have been incredibly happy with his progress since he arrived here in the US.”

The 25-year-old southpaw is coming off a second-round technical knockout victory against Mexican Anthony Jimenez Salas last September 7 in Sinaloa, Mexico.

He is now bracing for another brawl on Mexican soil — this time in Tijuana.

Backed and promoted by MP Promotions and Tom Brown’s TGB Promotions under Al Haymons Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), Martin aims to boost his stock and solidify his chances to fight for a world title by next year.

“We look forward to a junior featherweight title fight in 2025. He will be ready by that time because we expect him to show it next week in Mexico,” Gibbons said.

Hailing from Lagawe, Ifugao, Martin is undefeated in 24 fights with 19 knockouts; while his upcoming rival Garcia is a 30-year-old veteran of 42 fights with 27-14-1 win-loss-draw record, including 10 knockouts.

Martin, who trains at the Knucklehead Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, is currently ranked No. 2 by the World Boxing Organization and No. 7 by the International Boxing Federation.

