^

Sports

Gilas ends New Zealand mastery with gutsy win in FIBA Asia Qualifiers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 9:25pm
Gilas ends New Zealand mastery with gutsy win in FIBA Asia Qualifiers
Kai Sotto (11) had his best game in a Gilas Pilipinas jersey against New Zealand with 19 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Still unscathed.

Gilas Pilipinas successfully defended its home court and finally thwarted fancied New Zealand, 93-89, in the Group B play of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers Thursday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. 

Gilas is now a step closer to securing an outright berth into next year’s FIBA Asia Cup in Saudi Arabia. 

After trailing by as much as 12 points, 60-72, late in the third quarter after a layup by Carl Tamayo, New Zealand slowly crept back. 

The lead was cut to just two, 82-84, after a 3-pointer by former Converge FiberXers import Tom Vodanovich with 2:39 remaining. 

A jumper by Sam Waardenburg was sandwiched by free throw makes from Dwight Ramos and Justin Brownlee, which gave Gilas an 88-84 lead with 1:45 left. 

A 3-pointer by Chris Newsome plunged the dagger into the Tall Blacks’ hearts, 91-84. 

Gilas had a sluggish start, going down 0-8 in the opening minutes. 

However, they slowly climbed out of the hole and took the lead, 20-18, following a Calvin Oftana trey. 

The two squads were kept in a close game in the next frames. A trey by Waardenburg gave New Zealand a 60-56 lead with 4:33 left in the third.

The Nationals then heated up, unleashing a 16-0 blitz capped by a Carl Tamayo layup to push the lead to 12, 72-70. 

However, a late trey by Corey Webster halted the run and made it 63-72 heading into the final canto. 

Gilas maintained a double-digit lead early on, before the Tall Blacks rallied back. 

Brownlee top-scored for the Nationals with 26 points to go with 19 rebounds and four assists. Kai Sotto had his best game in a Gilas jersey with 19 points, 10 boards and seven assists. 

Scottie Thompson (12 points), Ramos and Newsome (11 points each) completed the double-digit scorers for the Philippines.

"It was a tough one. They are good. They are really good. They are incredibly physical. I think that was the number one thing we had to battle through. Credit to Kai and June Mar battling through their bigs, who were really physical with us. Of course, Justin, they were physical with Justin," Gilas head coach Tim Cone said. 

"They rotated two, almost three guys on him and just banged him all game long. And to overcome that and find a way to win was really special. Especially because of our home court,  our home crowd and the people watching," he added. 

"It was a lot of attention on the game and our guys were pressured to win and they found a way. I’m proud of them." 

With the victory, Gilas has finally broken a four-game losing streak in its head-to-head against the World No. 22 squad. 

The 3-0 Philippines will face Hong Kong next at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 , at the same venue.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Junior Warriors near slims sweep; Baby Tams enter semis

Junior Warriors near slims sweep; Baby Tams enter semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
In junior high school basketball, top-ranked University of the East zeroed in on an elimination-round sweep, while Far Eastern...
Sports
fbtw

Maroons send Red Warriors in limbo

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Final Four-bound University of the Philippines made it a harder route for the skidding University of the East with a 77-67 win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in...
Sports
fbtw
Alarcon drops career-high 33 point as Maroons spoil Red Warriors' bid for outright semis entry

Alarcon drops career-high 33 point as Maroons spoil Red Warriors' bid for outright semis entry

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Harold Alarcon caught fire in the second half and unleashed a career-high 33 points to lead the University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo, Brownlee banner Gilas 12 vs New Zealand

Fajardo, Brownlee banner Gilas 12 vs New Zealand

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas is geared up and ready for the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, with the Samahang Basketbol...
Sports
fbtw
Alohi Robins-Hardy join UP volleyball coaching staff

Alohi Robins-Hardy join UP volleyball coaching staff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines women’s volleyball team will have Alohi Robins-Hardy as part of the coaching staff...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with