Filipino fans weigh in on AFF Women's Futsal Championships

MANILA, Philippines — There is excitement in the air for football fans as the 2024 AFF Women’s Futsal Championship is kicking off next weekend from November 16-21 at the PhilSports Arena.

Aside from the Philippine team as host nation, participating are top-ranked Thailand, dangerous Vietnam, and up-and-coming Indonesia and Myanmar.

“This tournament opens new opportunities for local futsal players to demonstrate their skills to a larger audience,” enthused Dennis Estapia, a bank employee who is a Philippine football fan. “It creates awareness for a sport that needs attention and support.”

Meanwhile, business owner Carlo Galsim believes the tournament will “provide motivation and inspiration for Pinay futsal players and those looking to get into the sport. And our neighbors will see how we host and cheer on our teams.”

Chaffylyn Chulipa of Philtech looked to a broader perspective when she succinctly put: “This is big for women’s sports in the Asean region.”

Added longtime Philippine football supporter Jerome Clemente. “I watched them (the national team) when they won against New Zealand last year. I think we can win against Myanmar and maybe Indonesia. If we pray and support them hard enough, maybe even get a win against Vietnam and Thailand.”

Former futsal player Marielle Benitez-Javellana concurred: “I think it will be a challenge playing teams like Thailand and Vietnam, but it will always be good exposure and a benchmark for us especially since we will be hosting the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup next year.”

“The AFF tournament is a great stepping stone to showcase how much development we’ve done in women’s futsal. I am impressed with our progress. I’d love to see how far we can compete in the Asean region.”

Clemente added that one advantage the Philippines has is Vic Hermans, the Dutchman who is a legend in world futsal.

“We have a vastly experienced coach who has won; so he knows how to improve a team, and more importantly — win.”