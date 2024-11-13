^

Blazers tame Lions, eye top NCAA semis seed

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 5:56pm
Blazers tame Lions, eye top NCAA semis seed
CSB's Allen Liwag is guarded by Daniel Celzo of San Beda.
NCAA / GMA-7

Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

12 p.m. - LPU vs CSB

2:30 p.m. - EAC vs JRU

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde continued to make a case for the top seeding in the Final Four as it downed San Beda, 70-62, Wednesday in NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball action at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

It was the Blazers’ 14th victory against three defeats, or one win closer to sealing No. 1 in this grueling double-round elimination since CSB owns a better tiebreak against the Mapua Cardinals — their closest rivals — should they end up tied at the helm.

But for it to be consummated, CSB must hurdle Lyceum of the Philippines University, a team eyeing the last ticket to the Final Four, on Friday.

“We still have control of our destiny. We want to clinch the No. 1 spot,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu.

The win came a few days after succumbing to Mapua on a 75-73 defeat that was sealed by the stinging game-winning triple by Clint Escamis.

And Jhomel Ancheta made sure to bury that memory by bouncing back from a horrid effort in that setback with a stellar game this time, dropping an 18-point gem of an effort.

“I told him (Ancheta) may chance siya bumawi ngayon,” said Tiu.

The Lions sputtered to 10-7 but stayed at No. 3.

Earlier, Arellano University eliminated Letran, 67-65, and improved to 7-10,

The Knights ended their heartbreaking campaign with an 8-10 slate.

The scores:

First Game

AU 67 – Capulong 13, Vinoya 9, Valencia 8, Camay 7, Hernal 7, Geronimo 6, De Leon 4, Borromeo 4, Libang 4, Abiera 3, Miller 2, Ongotan 0, Flores 0.

Letran 65 – Monje 24, Montecillo 11, Javillonar 11, Estrada 10, Miller 5, Santos 2, Nunag 2, Cuajao 0, Jumao-As 0, Dimaano 0.

Quarterscores: 17-16; 28-40; 51-54; 67-65.

Second Game

CSB 70 – Ancheta 18, Liwag 14, Sanchez 13, Ynot 10, Torres 5, Cometa 4, Morales 3, Sangco 3, Oli 0, Eusebio 0, Turco 0, Serrano 0, Ondoa 0.

San Beda 62 – Lina 17, Payosing 12, Andrada 10, Estacio 7, Sajonia 6, Celzo 4, Songcuya 2, Puno 2, Gonzales 2, Calimag 0, Bonzalida 0, Royo 0, Sollano 0, Tagle 0.

Quarterscores: 19-20; 34-31; 52-51; 70-62.

