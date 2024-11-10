^

Sports

Falcons knock Bulldogs out of UAAP semis contention

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 4:52pm
Falcons knock Bulldogs out of UAAP semis contention
AJ Fransman
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Final Four race is getting hotter and hotter.

The Adamson Soaring Falcons scored a crucial win in their quest for a semifinal berth after eliminating the National University Bulldogs, 53-41, in wire-to-wire fashion Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

AJ Fransman paced the Falcons with a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Adamson started the game waxing hot, taking a 28-13 lead in the second quarter.

But the Bulldogs bared their teeth and stormed back, cutting the lead to three, 28-31, after a 15-3 run.

The Falcons retaliated with an 8-3 run to finish off the quarter leading by eight, 39-31, heading to the final frame.

This set the tone for the rest of the way, as Adamson stepped on the gas pedal.

The Adamson lead grew to as much as 16 points, 51-35, after a jumper by Ced Manzano.

Jhon Calisay chipped in seven points for the Falcons, while Matty Erolon, Manzano and Monty Montebon had six apiece.

Palacieo spearheaded NU with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Jake Figueroa had eight.

“Ang importante lang is buhay pa kami. That’s something we keep telling the players. Before the game, we told them about the alignment of stars. So, pumuporma pero if we don’t do our part, it will not happen. That’s the challenge we told them before the game,” Adamson head coach Nash Racela said.

Adamson rose to 5-7 in the season and is now right behind fourth-seeded University of Santo Tomas, which is holding a 6-7 win-loss record. The two squads will collide in a crucial contest next Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, bowed out of contention with a 4-9 slate. They will try to finish their campaign on a high note against La Salle at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Wednesday.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
